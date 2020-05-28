Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi

 
 
29/05/2020    16:13 GMT+7

The Hanoi police have arrested Truong Ngoc Tu and 15 other suspects for their alleged involvement in an online gambling ring, with total transactions worth up to VND64 trillion.

Police raid the facility of an agent of the gambling ring. They arrested Truong Ngoc Tu and 15 other suspects for their alleged involvement in the ring, with total transactions worth up to VND64 trillion – PHOTO: HANOI POLICE

Tu, 37, residing in Hanoi’s Long Bien District, was identified as one of the Tier-1 agents of the gambling ring, the police said on May 28.

The gang was busted after several raids were conducted from May 22, and 34 mobile phones, 23 ATM cards, five computers and hundreds of SIM cards were seized.

The gambling ring has been in operation since 2018, enabling gamblers to play betting games including Hoo Hey How and poker on the internet. Players could top up their accounts through agents to gain points, make bets and exchange points for money.

To lure more punters, Tu and his alleged accomplices hired many agents, ran ad campaigns and encouarged punters to download gambling apps on their mobile phones or laptops.

A preliminary investigation revealed that millions of accounts have been registered by the gambling ring, with 24 Tier-1 agents and hundreds of Tier-2 agents.

The police noted that Tu and the other suspects, including Nguyen Ngoc Trung, Nguyen Trong Tuan, Nguyen Van Toan, Khuat Vinh Quang from Hanoi and Tran Huu Hung from the north-central province of Ha Tinh, had colluded and contributed capital to buy accounts to run the ring.

Aside from creating virtual accounts online, the suspects also opened multiple bank accounts at various banks to assist with transactions, money transfers and payment activities. SGT

 
 
 

.
People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam asked for continued investigation into a case involving former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Thanh Tai, 

Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications on Thursday suspended the publication of the online edition of the Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) newspaper for one month for reporting stories with false information.

Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Nhan Dan 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has set three Asian records in developing and applying new medical techniques.

Man arrested for acid attack
Man arrested for acid attack
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Police in Ho Chi Minh City announced on May 28 that they have detained a man for splashing acid onto and seriously burning three people.

River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, river traffic accidents dramatically surged in first five months of the year.

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year, 

George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The US city sees a third night of unrest sparked by the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

HCM City to build more public parks
HCM City to build more public parks
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to build more public parks with a total coverage of 650ha in the next 10 years, offering at least one square metre of public parks per resident.

Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

A team of surgeons from private Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018.

Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Myka Stauffer says her son's behaviour became too difficult but critics accuse her of exploitation.

Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Officials now say 1,561 people died from the disease in April - not 639 as initially announced.

Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

For over two months, doctors at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city's Cho Ray Hospital on May 22.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 28
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnam goes 42nd straight days without community transmission

Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an official document to request 20 provinces and cities to take drastic and synchronous measures to prevent and control African swine fever (ASF).

Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Ba Voi Temple, in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City, one of the city's most ancient relics, is at danger of collapse due to serious subsidence impacted by a local river.

GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

GAVI has published an article on its website gavi.org, highlighting the four ways Vietnam has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

A month-long campaign to inspect road users nationwide started on May 15, and many drivers have been rushing to buy compulsory motorbike insurance solely to avoid being fined rather than taking out cover for potential future accidents.

Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a conference to gather ideas on a project to protect and support children in cyberspace during the 2020-2025 period,

Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, in co-ordination with HCM City police, have arrested a member of a loan shark ring in HCM City after being wanted for two years.

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.

