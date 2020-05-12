Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics

Police in Ky Son District in the central province of Nghe An announced on Saturday they have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking 20 bricks of heroin, 60kg of methamphetamine and 4kg of ketamine.

Three suspected drug traffickers from Bac Kan Province were arrested in Nghe An for trafficking a large amount of narcotics. — Photo courtesy from Nghe An newspaper

The suspects – 30-year-old Hoang Van Hai, 28-year-old Trang A Vu and 28-year-old Thao A Su – all reside in Nặm Đăm Hamlet, Cao Tan Commune, Pác Nặm District in the northern province of Bac Kan.

They were arrested late on Saturday evening at Khe Nằn Bridge. They admitted to the police that they were hired by a Lao national to travel from Bac Kan to a forest in Na Ngoi Commune in Nghe An to get the drugs.

They were arrested when carrying the narcotics out of the forest.

According to Nghe An police, from early Match, Ky Son District Police detected a drug ring operated by non-native people and they usually trafficked drugs from the central province to sell in northern provinces. Since then, investigations carried out and helped police catch the three suspects.

Meanwhile, in the southern province of An Giang, the province’s border guards arrested two suspects for involvement in the trafficking of 40kg of methamphetamine from Cambodia to Vietnam.

The arrest was also part of ongoing investigations into traffickers who allegedly brought drugs from Cambodia to the province. Police were informed the traffickers received drugs in Cambodia on May 5 and hired a 7-seater car to travel to HCM City. The An Giang Border Guard Command asked for relevant agencies’ co-operation to catch the traffickers.

The traffickers travelled by boat on Binh Ghi River late on the evening of May 5. When police and border guards stopped them, the three suspects escaped on two waiting motorbikes before transferring to a car.

Police caught two of the suspects, named as An Ngoc Ha, 35 years old from Ha Nam Province and Nguyen Van Tai, 30 years old from Hai Phong City, and found 40 bags of methamphetamine weighing about 40kg.

Ha and Tai admitted to the police that they travelled by ferry to Cambodia on May 6 and got paid VND50 million (US$2,140) and VND15 million ($642), respectively, to transport the drugs to Vietnam. VNS

Drug smugglers turning to sea transportation Maritime smuggling is becoming more common among heroin traffickers according to an expert.