Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout

30/07/2020    15:36 GMT+7

Oregon's governor calls the officers "an occupying force", but the president says they saved the city.

The Trump administration is planning to withdraw some federal security forces from Portland, Oregon, after weeks of clashes with protesters.

US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the pullout was conditional on local police protecting federal buildings, the focal point of unrest.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said federal agents would start leaving the state's biggest city from Thursday.

Portland has been rocked by 62 consecutive days of demonstrations.

What did federal and state officials say?

In his statement, the US homeland security secretary set no timeline for a pullout. 

But he said he and the governor had "agreed to a joint plan to end the violent activity in Portland directed at federal properties and law enforcement officers".

"That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland."

He added that "state and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets, especially those surrounding federal properties, that have been under nightly attack".

The governor tweeted on Wednesday: "They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland."

But she added that federal officers from the US Marshals Service and Federal Protective Service will stay at the courthouse, where they are usually based.

 

Following the announcement, President Trump, a Republican, declared victory, tweeting: "If the Federal Government and its brilliant Law Enforcement (Homeland) didn't go into Portland one week ago, there would be no Portland.

"It would be burned and beaten to the ground. If the Mayor and Governor do not stop the Crime and Violence from the Anarchists and Agitators immediately, the Federal Government will go in and do the job that local law enforcement was supposed to do!"

Hours after the announcement on Wednesday night, hundreds of protesters gathered in the city centre near the courthouse building.

What happened in Portland?

The security forces were sent there on 4 July to protect federal buildings that were vandalised during weeks of protests against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May.

Their deployment exacerbated the civil unrest, especially when footage emerged of demonstrators being grabbed off the street by federal officers and forced into unmarked cars.

The governor and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, both Democrats, complained they never asked for the federal intervention, blasting it as an election-year stunt by the US president.

The Mark O Hatfield Federal Courthouse in the city centre has become a nightly battleground, with both federal officers and demonstrators injured in bloody confrontations.

According to oregonlive.com, medics, journalists and legal observers have also been hurt by rubber bullets and pepper balls fired by the federal officers.

In tandem with the crackdown in Portland, the Trump administration has sent in federal agents to several Democratic-run US cities rocked by rising gun crime: Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque.

The US Department of Justice said on Wednesday it would also send federal officers to three more Democratic-run US cities - Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee - owing to "disturbing increases in violent crime, particularly homicides". BBC

 
 

Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam will impose social distancing on Hoi An tourist city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, starting 00.00hrs July 31, after a local resident was infected with COVID-19.

Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi capital is conducting an extensive COVID-19 testing campaign as more than 21,000 people have returned to the capital city from Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam.

HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh district has detected 11 Chinese nationals who had previously entered Vietnam illegally, local police said on July 29.

Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday urged improving testing capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests on individuals who are in close contact with patients and those at hotspots.

Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City views “greater satisfaction of residents and businesses as a top priority” as part of its effort to ensure better governance and public administration, a city official said yesterday.

HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to open public bidding for 45 bus routes by the end of this year and early next year.

Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.

WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
WHO says new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam no cause for excessive alarm
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park has said the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang is not alarming, 

Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, 

High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, 

Universities told to be selective about returning students
Universities told to be selective about returning students
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam are welcoming returning students, but say that they will only admit students who can satisfy their requirements.

Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
Hanoi fast-food shop isolated following Covid-19-suspected case
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2

Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Two men suspected of robbing VNĐ942 million during an armed bank raid have been arrested.

Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
Illegal border crossings discovered in Ha Giang
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Border soldiers and police in northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on Monday caught three groups of people trying to illegally enter China.

Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
Cancer the second leading cause of death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam, accounting for 17.9 per cent and 19.9 per cent of total deaths caused by diseases in the country in 2010 and 2017 respectively.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 29
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

11 people in Quang Nam flee from quarantined hospitals in Da Nang

Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
Hospitals will be shut if lax on COVID-19: committee
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

Hospitals that fail to satisfy COVID-19 prevention and control regulations will be closed, said an urgent letter on Tuesday from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces
SOCIETYicon  29/07/2020 

The yellow-spined bamboo locusts (Ceracris kiangsu) swarm has destroyed at least 277ha of bamboo forests and corn fields in eight provinces across the country.

