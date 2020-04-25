Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic

It's business as usual for about 1,500 postal workers in the capital despite the dangers of COVID-19 and recommendations to stay at home to ensure social distancing.

Postman Nguyễn Huy Long on his way to deliver newspapers, letters and parcels in Phương Mai Ward, Hà Nội.— Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

Nguyễn Huy Long, a postman at Đống Đa 1 Post Office, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội, often starts work at 7am.

After having his temperature checked and washing his hands with hand sanitiser, Long attends a quick meeting for about 15 minutes with his team so work can be assigned for the day.

When the meeting is over, he sorts through the newspapers, letters and parcels he will have to deliver. He then carefully maps out the route for his round.

Long has been a postman for 13 years, so he knows every corner, alley and street in Phương Mai Ward.

Besides of delivering newspapers, letters and parcels on time, Long also reminded local people to set up their own letterbox to avoid the newspapers, letters, or parcels losing or getting wet, the Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) online newspaper reported.

Phạm Thị Hoa, a postwoman at Xuân Mai Post Office, Chương Mỹ District, Hà Nội, puts on a mask and protective screen before delivering around 200 newspapers and parcels each to the residents of Thủy Xuân Tiên Commune.

Hoa said the commune covers a large area with a sparse population so she has to use every minute of every day to complete her work.

“I don’t want our customers having to wait, especially elderly Party members who receive free daily newspapers,” she said.

Feedback

Phạm Thế Vịnh, 92, of alley No 178, Trường Chinh Street, Phương Mai Ward, said Long was a devoted postman.

Long worked hard and he was polite, Vịnh said.

“Regardless of rain or sun, Long always delivers the newspaper to me on time,” he added.

Nguyễn Trọng Chiến, vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Thủy Xuân Tiên Commune said Hoa was a responsible postwoman.

She was always on time and had made not a single mistake with the committee's mail in the past six years, he said.

To protect mail carriers from the dangers of COVID-19, the Việt Nam Post Corporation has bought a COVID-19 health insurance package for all mail carriers in the sector.

The Hà Nội Post Office has provided protective equipment for all 1,500 mail carriers to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

Director of the Hà Nội Post Office Nguyễn Hùng Sơn said he highly appreciated the spirit of the postal workers because they were “hard working and not afraid of hardships” during the pandemic to ensure the smooth transportation of information and goods to local people.

Deputy director of the post office Bùi Thị Thu Thủy said although the pandemic had shown complicated developments, postal workers were still working hard with the slogans “overcoming challenges” and “pledging to serve our customers”. — VNS