Poverty eradication key to sustainable development: PM

18/10/2020    17:56 GMT+7

The Party and State always consider poverty eradication a key and urgent task of sustainable development, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the annual charity programme “the entire nation joining hands for the poor” on October 17.

He noted the heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year is a big challenge to the global fight against poverty.

The Government leader stressed Vietnam has obtained significant achievements in sustainable poverty reduction and ensuring social welfare in the past decade, adding that the National Assembly has doubled the budget for the work during 2016 – 2020 compared to the previous five-year period.

In the past five year, in response to the call for support toward the poor from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, enterprises, organisations and individuals in Vietnam and abroad have donated nearly 20 trillion VND (861.28 million USD), built 170,000 charity houses and thousands of schools, medical facilities, and bridges, while assisting millions of needy people in terms of health, education, production development, he said.

PM Phuc affirmed the concerted efforts from the Party, State, and the community have resulted in breakthrough outcomes, with the nation’s average rate of poor households annually decreased by about 1.43 percent.

Talking about the storm ravaging the central region, Phuc said it will push a large number of families into financial and health difficulties that require a special support.

The mission of sustainably reducing poverty and ensuring social welfare is getting harder over time, particularly amid the influence of diseases and disasters, he underscored, adding that solidarity, proactive and creative works, the mobilisation of more resources, and the efficient use of these resources are necessary.

In his opening speech at the event, President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man conveyed the message of Party General Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong sent to the event.

 

Accordingly, the Party chief offered his deepest condolences to families of flood victims in the storm-hit central region and ordered competent agencies to address the disaster’s aftermath, helping local people soon stabilise their lives and recover their production.

Appreciating prompt and effective aid from philanthropists in and outside the country, Trong called on Vietnamese people at home and overseas to continue their support toward the needy.

In response to the Party and State leader’s call, Man said the VFF is expecting for more assistance to come in the future.

At the event, participating Party, State, and VFF leaders and other officials donated to support flood victims in the central region.

On the occasion, more than 220 organisations and individuals announced their commitments to the Fund for the Poor and the social welfare programmee by donating nearly 2.4 trillion VND.

VNA

