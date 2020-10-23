Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/10/2020 17:31:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea

26/10/2020    17:08 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.

PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the teleconference on preparation for Molave storm
 

As the storm is set to hit and make landslide in central Viet Nam in the next few days, authorities planned to evacuate more than 1.27 million people from vulnerable areas to safer places. 

Local leaders were asked to postpone unnecessary meetings to ensure safety for residents, stay in contact with and ask 59,477 fishing vessels with 289,298 workers onboard to find shelter while searching for remaining missing victims and minimize possible losses.  

Director of the National Center for Hydro-meteorology  Forecasting Mai Van Khiem was quoted as saying that Molave ​​Storm is an especially powerful cyclone. It was projected to reach Level 12 to Level 13 and affect the Northern, Central, and Southern regions. Storm intensity was forecast to be equivalent to Typhoon Damray that affected Viet Nam in 2017 at the fourth natural disaster risk level.

At around 8 a.m. on Monday the storm was around 650 km east-northeast of Southwest Cay islet, with winds of 135 kph.

For the next 48 hours it will remain on course and reach the sea area between Da Nang and Phu Yen at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. It will continue to pack winds of 150 kph.

 

In 72 hours, moving at around 20 kph, it will make landfall between Da Nang and Phu Yen, before weakening into a tropical depression.

The ninth tropical storm was forecast to bring heavy rains for central provinces especially Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Binh with average rainfall level of 500-700 mm from October 27-29./.

Powerful Storm Molave moving fast, forecast to hit central Vietnam Oct. 28

Storm Molave is moving westward at 20-25 kph into the East Sea, and is forecast to make landfall in the area from Danang to Phu Yen provinces on October 28, with strong winds at levels 12-13, gusting at level 15.

A map detailing the movement of Storm Molave – PHOTO: THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR HYDRO-METEOROLOGICAL FORECASTING

At 1.00 a.m. today, October 26, the eye of Molave was spotted in the central region of the Philippines, packing gale force winds of 100-135 kilometers per hour, gusting at level 14, the local media reported.

According to the national weather center, the storm will be some 350 kilometers northeast of Song Tu Tay Island at 1.00 a.m. tomorrow, with maximum winds blowing at 115-135 kilometers per hour, gusting at level 14.

In the next 24-48 hours, the powerful storm is forecast to move west-northwest at 20-25 kilometers per hour and may strengthen when heading toward Central Vietnam.

The storm may be centered some 240 kilometers east of the coastal area from Quang Nam to Phu Yen provinces at 1.00 a.m. on October 28.

In the next 72 hours, after hitting the central region, the storm will weaken into a tropical depression. At 1.00 a.m. on October 29, the eye of the storm may be located in the southern region of Laos, with gusty winds at level 8.

Due to the impact of the storm, many parts of the central region of Vietnam will experience torrential rains today, with rainfall measuring 20-50 millimeters. SGT/VGP

 
 

Other News

.
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

Another storm heading toward East Sea
Another storm heading toward East Sea
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Painstakingly preparing for the formation of a new city temporarily named Thu Duc, the HCMC authorities are trying to gather feedback on it from city dwellers.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts

Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report as of 6 a.m on October 25, entering the 53rd consecutive day without any new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

People nationwide have offered support to residents of the flood-stricken central region in recent days, their hearts touched by the plight of thousands of their compatriots.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

PM approves over $23mil. to support flood-hit localities

Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

The 22nd Party Congress of Da Nang city concluded on October 22 after three days of sitting, with the issuance of a resolution targeting the comprehensive development of the city over the next five years.

Rescue force discovers bodies of two workers, central region braces for typhoon
Rescue force discovers bodies of two workers, central region braces for typhoon
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

Soldiers of Military Zone 4 found the bodies of two workers buried in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien District, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on Friday.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 23
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 23
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

HCM City aims to reduce traffic accident hotspots

Vietnamese education lures over US$4 billion foreign investment capital
Vietnamese education lures over US$4 billion foreign investment capital
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The number of foreign investment projects in Vietnam's education sector have increased by 321 compared to five years ago, the registered capital has also increased by over US$3.5 billion.

Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims
Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of charity groups have come to the central province of Quang Binh to assist flood-hit victims with necessities.

HCM City ready for innovative urban area in east
HCM City ready for innovative urban area in east
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The "main pillars" of a planned innovative urban area in the eastern part of HCM City are ready to be connected to form a new administrative unit.

Floating shelters house people in Vietnam’s flood-hit areas
Floating shelters house people in Vietnam’s flood-hit areas
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of floating shelters have been used to shelter many households in flood-hit areas in the central province of Quang Binh.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 