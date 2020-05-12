President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened to the public from Tuesday (May 12) after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23, according to the board.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleumis an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Việt Nam.

The board will strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the site.

President Hồ Chí Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. In the following days, his body was embalmed.

His embalmed body is placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.

Since its inauguration in August 1975, the resting place of the founder of the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, has been a magnet to both Vietnamese and foreigners. It is thronged by large crowds of visitors almost all year round, except for maintenance periods.

Ba Dinh Square where the mausoleum is located is also the place where the late president delivered the Independence Proclamation, declaring to the world the birth of the modern Vietnamese state on September 2, 1945.

