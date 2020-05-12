Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/05/2020 15:54:56 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today

 
 
12/05/2020    15:51 GMT+7

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened to the public from Tuesday (May 12) after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23, according to the board.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleumis an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Việt Nam.

The board will strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the site.

President Hồ Chí Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. In the following days, his body was embalmed.

His embalmed body is placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.

 

Since its inauguration in August 1975, the resting place of the founder of the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, has been a magnet to both Vietnamese and foreigners. It is thronged by large crowds of visitors almost all year round, except for maintenance periods.

Ba Dinh Square where the mausoleum is located is also the place where the late president delivered the Independence Proclamation, declaring to the world the birth of the modern Vietnamese state on September 2, 1945.

The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Viet Nam. — VNS

 
 

.
Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A woman in the northern province of Tuyen Quang is using traditional music to help local people understand more about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 12
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese returning from Malaysia test negative for SARS-CoV-2

Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The 13 localities the North-South Expressway runs through have sped up land clearance to hand over land for the project before June 30.

Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual.

First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 11 opened the first instance trial on the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal in which dozens of candidates had their exam scores increased

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses, 

Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Dinh Thi Thu Hien, vice chairwoman of the Social Welfare Policy Committee, under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper on the need to revise the policy on lump-sum pension payments.

Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

For the past month, a “rice ATM” has been automatically dispensing free rice 24/7 to people badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A severely-polluted canal in Hanoi has been transformed into a pedestrian path.

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  11/05/2020 

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Owner of Vietnamese fishing vessel BTh 89719 Vo Dinh Phuong in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan said on May 10 that he received a 45,000 USD compensation from the owner of the Philippines-flagged freighter WHITE TO MONY.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 11
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Pagodas reopen, but no foreign admissions

No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on Sunday afternoon, marking 24 days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

As many as 670,000 employees lost their jobs in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

University enrolment regulations for the 2020 intake will be adjusted to improve limitations in the university entrance exam last year, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recently declared.

HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has told private schools to negotiate with students’ parents the tuition fees they need to pay for the closure period following complaints that many schools are demanding unreasonable amounts.

The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

When 36-year-old Dang Van Be, Vietnam’s 137th COVID-19 patient who returned from Germany, finally went home on April 22 after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the sixth time, he had no idea he'd be hospitalised again

Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Many students at a secondary school in Dak Nong Province were married during the long holiday and haven't returned to classes after the school reopened.

Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  10/05/2020 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

