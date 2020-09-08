Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Prime Minister orders investigation into school gate collapse that killed 3

08/09/2020    10:24 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended his condolences to the families of three children killed by a school gate collapse that also injured three others at a primary school in Lao Cai Province on Monday.

The site of the accident at Bản Phung Campus, Khánh Yên Thượng Primary School, Văn Bàn District, that killed three preschool and primary school students and injured three others. 

On Monday afternoon, the iron gate of Ban Phung Campus, Khanh Yen Thuong Primary School, Van Ban District suddenly collapsed, killing three preschool and primary school students and injured three others.

According to the people living nearby, the students were playing together and clinging to the 2m high school gate when it suddenly collapsed.

The Prime Minister ordered the People's Committee of Lao Cai Province to direct agencies to give the best treatment to the injured students, investigate to find the causes of the accident, determine the responsibilities of concerned organisations and individuals, and report to the Prime Minister.

 

The Ministry of Education and Training, the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities must inspect and review the quality of school facilities, especially in the rainy season, ensuring safety for students right from the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

Nguyen Thanh Sinh, Secretary of Van Ban District Party Committee, said that the children injured by the school gate collapse after being cared for by doctors of the district general hospital had regained their consciousness and their lives were not threatened.

Immediately after the incident, local provincial and district leaders visited the injured children at the hospital and gave each VNĐ1 million.

They also visited and provided money to the families of the pupils who died in the collapse and directed the functional departments to handle the consequences of the accident. VNS

 
 

.
Hanoi to subsidise replacement of old motorbikes
Hanoi to subsidise replacement of old motorbikes
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Owners of motorbikes more than 18 years old and failing to meet emission standards in Hanoi may receive a subsidy to purchase a new bike under a programme proposed by the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Two Vietnamese interns in Japan go missing in Typhoon Haishen
Two Vietnamese interns in Japan go missing in Typhoon Haishen
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Two Vietnamese interns have gone missing after Super Typhoon Haishen swept through Kyushu Island, southwest of Japan, on early September 7, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka prefecture confirmed.

Trial begins for policemen murder case in Dong Tam
Trial begins for policemen murder case in Dong Tam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on September 7 opened the first-instance trial for 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Vietnam’s unusual and special products
Vietnam’s unusual and special products
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Many special products, including flora and fauna, in Vietnam often surprise foreign visitors. Here are a few:

Top students share national high school exam tips
Top students share national high school exam tips
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

My Tho High School is only a small local school in Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province but it has produced some of the top scorers of this year’s national high school exam.

Da Nang takes control in one month COVID-19 fight
Da Nang takes control in one month COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

It’s been around one month since the central city of Da Nang was directly hit by the COVID-19 outbreak with nearly 400 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 and 28,000 close contact cases quarantined at health centres or in their homes.

Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tet
Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tet
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Contractors and workers expect to complete construction of several major transport projects in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta before Tet (Lunar New Year Festival), which falls on February 12 next year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 7
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

COVID-19: No new community infections in five days

Young teacher builds robot for use in Covid-19 treatment area
Young teacher builds robot for use in Covid-19 treatment area
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

In order to reduce direct contact between doctors and patients, and cut purchasing costs for protective equipment, a young teacher in Can Tho has created a robot for use in a Covid-19 treatment area.

PM calls for innovation for better clean water supply
PM calls for innovation for better clean water supply
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and stakeholders to complete legal frameworks and adopt new models and new technologies to ensure sufficient clean water.

African swine fever under control
African swine fever under control
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

About 98 per cent of communes nationwide have been announced as free from African swine fever, according to the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)'s Animal Health Department, Pham Van Dong.

Passenger flights resumed in Da Nang as virus outbreaks under control
Passenger flights resumed in Da Nang as virus outbreaks under control
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

The central city of Danang has fully resumed all passenger transport services including domestic passenger flights since the morning of September 7 as the Covid-19 outbreaks have been basically contained.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
SOCIETYicon  07/09/2020 

Vietnam’s electricity supplier say they are confident they have the power to supply the whole country next year.

COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

Vietnam has registered no locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, keeping its tally of infections at 1,049 and death toll at 35, according to the Ministry of Health on September 6 afternoon.

Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Youths and Students' Association (VYSA) in Japan on September 5 arranged the VYSA School Fair 2020 on a virtual platform.

International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The central province of Quang Tri has to date received over 100 million USD from international donors to help its post-war bomb and mine clearance efforts.

An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

Two hospitals in Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, discharged 11 COVID-19 patients on September 6 after making a full recovery from the disease.

First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The first train for the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro project in HCM City will arrive in Vietnam from Japan in October.

Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

A COVID-19 patient in northern Ha Nam province has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus following three negative tests, forcing doctors to quarantine her in hospital for further observation and treatment.

