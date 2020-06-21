Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam

A convicted murderer who escaped from prison has been recaptured – after he was found playing online video games at an internet café.

Trieu Quan Su is captured on Thursday in Tam Ky City, Quang Nam Province, after escaping from prison while he is serving a life sentence on murder.

Trieu Quan Su was serving life in prison for murder, theft, and a previous escape.

On June 3 around 4.30pm, he scaled the wall of the prison in Quang Nam Province before stealing a motorbike and mobile phone from residents.

While on the run, Su fled to Hai Van Pass and then to Da Nang City, Hoi An and Tam Ky cities.

He was recaptured on Thursday night while he was playing online game in a game shop in Tam Ky District. VNS