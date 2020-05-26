Prison terms proposed for people involved in exam scandal

The People’s Procuracy in the northern province of Son La on Sunday proposed prison terms from two to 25 years for 12 defendants involved in test score manipulation in the 2018 national high school examinations.

The defendants in court.

A sentence of 23-25 years was proposed for Nguyen Thi Hong Nga, a former official, and Lo Van Huynh, former head of the Department of Education and Training’s division for examination and educational quality management, for taking bribes and abuse of power.

A term of 9-11 years was proposed for Cam Thi Bun Son, former deputy head of the department’s division for politics and thought, on the same charges.

The Procuracy suggested terms of 5-8 years for three other defendants who are accused of abuse of power, including Tran Xuan Yen, former deputy director of the Son La Provincial Department of Education and Training, Dang Huu Thuy, former deputy principal of To Hieu High School, and Do Khac Hung, a Son La police officer.

The four defendants charged with receiving bribes include Tran Van Dien, a former librarian at Chieng Coi Primary and Junior High School; Nguyen Minh Khoa, a Son La police officer; Hoang Thi Thanh, former chairman of Quynh Nhai District’s Farmers Association; and Lo Thi Truong, a resident of Son La City. They face 2-13 years in prison.

The Procuracy also suggested fines of VND30-50 million ($1,285-2,140) for each defendant for abuse of power while performing their duties and VND40-50 million for receiving or giving bribes.

According to the indictment, the defendants took advantage of their positions and power for self-interest. Via relations with family, friends and colleagues, they colluded to raise the scores of 44 students.

Son La reported the country’s lowest average score of 4.21. However, the province’s number of students scoring 9 or above out of 10 in mathematics and physics exceeded those in other localities.

Their actions were considered serious and had caused a loss in public trust in examinations and teachers. At the same time, they were detrimental to students who performed well and caused public outrage. VNS

