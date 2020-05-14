Prolonged heat wave expected
15/05/2020 14:45:14 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Prolonged heat wave expected

 
 
15/05/2020    14:42 GMT+7

A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

A rider and pillion passengers wear sun protective clothing to avoid the hot weather. A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue - PHOTO: VNA

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) forecast that hot weather will hit northern Vietnam between May 15 and 16 with a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

The heat wave is also expected to envelop the northern mountainous areas and the central region, where high temperatures could reach some 35-38 degrees Celsius, or even higher in some places. The temperature is predicted to stay above 35 degrees Celsius from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hot weather sweeping central localities will likely last until May 21, stated NCHMF.

In the Central Highlands and southern regions, high temperatures of 35-37 degrees Celcius are expected today, May 15. The widespread heat wave may end in these regions around May 16.

Similarly, the capital city of Hanoi will endure the scorching heat until May 17.

The impact of hot temperatures coupled with low humidity and the southwest monsoon will pose a high risk of fire and explosions in residential areas due to a rising demand for power, as well as forest fires in the central provinces and northern mountainous region.

Besides this, hot weather can lead to many health problems such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. SGT

 
 
 

