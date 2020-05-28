Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 16:33:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab

 
 
28/05/2020    16:24 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a conference to gather ideas on a project to protect and support children in cyberspace during the 2020-2025 period,

to be submitted to the Prime Minister in June for approval.

Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab hinh anh 1

Speakers at the conference (Source: VNA)

Vietnam is currently home to more than 24 million children aged under 16. They are the first generation to grow up accessing information on the internet and are also affected strongly by technology and negative issues.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung said the Party and State always consider protecting and caring for children as one of the basic contents of the Human Development Strategy.

Local laws such as the 2016 Children’s Law, the 2016 Access to Information Law, the 2018 Information Security Law, and the 2018 Cyber Security Law all have contents on child protection.

 

However, Hung said, there are still too few mechanisms to safeguard children in cyberspace, as they may easily be subjected to cyber bullying, grooming, fraud, attacks, and even sexual abuse.

Proposing measures to protect children on the internet, Hoang Minh Tien, Deputy Head of the Ministry’s Department of Information Security, spoke of five basic factors: the legal framework; effective measures to educate children; the use of technology to support children; increasing society’s capacity for internet use; and intensifying international cooperation to resolve children-related issues.

Other participants contributed ideas to improving law enforcement as well as inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms on child protection in cyberspace.

They stressed the need to attract more Vietnamese businesses, especially those operating in technology, to develop products and services to protect and support children on the internet./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, in co-ordination with HCM City police, have arrested a member of a loan shark ring in HCM City after being wanted for two years.

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.

HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The HCM City Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered city districts to take timely measures to deal with risks of falling trees during the rainy season, following the death of a student

HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,

Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Eleven Vietnamese officials involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections at Tenma Vietnam have been suspended from work for being implicated in alleged bribery.

India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

India's fatality rate remains among the lowest in the world, but the rise in infections is worrying.

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The US has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening, doctors have said.

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported about 700,000 cases of acute malnutrition each year, of which about 230,000 were severe and required medical treatment, 

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
Hanoi enjoys charming beauty of white lotus flowers in full bloom
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

Areas on the outskirts of Hanoi have seen thousands of white lotus flowers begin to bloom as their charm adds to the elegant beauty around the capital at this time of year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 27
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

One Vietnamese returning from Russia becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam

Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
Danang tightens Zika virus prevention after first case confirmed
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The central city of Danang has monitored up to 1,000 people after confirming the first Zika patient.

85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
85 percent of articles in international publications are from education sector
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A new study by Duy Tan University found that 12,307 articles in international publications in 2019 can be found at Vietnamese addresses, 85 percent of which were by researchers in the educational sector.

Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Local airports are required to keep applying safety protocol against Covid-19 as the pandemic has not been radically wiped out.

An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has petitioned the Government for permission to regulate the flow of the Hau River as the potential risk of serious landslide could occur on National Highway 91.

Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
SOCIETYicon  27/05/2020 

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Acting Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what universities should do to be considered self-autonomy accredited.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 