Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/08/2020 15:46:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic

16/08/2020    14:42 GMT+7

Heart-breaking photos of exhausted health workers in Da Nang have gone viral on the Internet. Such photos have stirred an urgent need for protecting the health of frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic

Health worker of the Da Nang C Hospital prepare the meals themselves during lockdown.

Ambulances at the 115 Emergency Centre were on an extremely hectic schedule during the initial days of the COVID-19 second wave outbreak in Da Nang, transferring patients to specialized treatment facilities.

Over the last two weeks, 85 members, who were not replaced or added, and 14 ambulances operated at full capacity to deliver COVID-19 patients from Da Nang hospital to Hue and satellite hospitals around the city.

They wore protective gear almost 24 hours a day, resulting in dehydration and heat stroke. When someone burned out, they were replaced by another. The ambulance sirens blared restlessly, day after day.

Doctor Pham Thi Anh Hong, Deputy Director of the Emergency Centre, said all members have been isolated from their families.

“The workload of first-aid workers cannot be shared with any other medical units. Therefore, we divided our staff into shifts to protect their health. Each shift lasts for three days and involves 20 people,” said doctor Hong.

After all the patients had been evacuated from the Department of General Internal Medicine of Da Nang hospital and the buildings had been disinfected, all the medical workers in the Department were transferred to a hotel to take a rest in quarantine.

Professor Doctor Dang Cong Lu, Deputy Chief of the Department, said, “Even if one patient remained in the Department, our doctors and nurses had to stay to take care of them. We were only allowed to leave after all the patients received treatment in other specialized units. We took our two-week quarantine to recharge. Everyone is now reenergized enough to continue fighting.”

Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security received 500 patients from Da Nang Hospital and Da Nang C Hospital, dozens of them suffered from kidney failure, and were at high-risk of COVID-19 infection. Eight of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

 

Hospital 199, which used to treat normal patients and quarantine COVID-19 suspects, had to treat COVID-19 patients, too, when major hospitals in Da Nang city were put in lockdown.

The management board thoroughly revised the list of its medical workers and changed their schedules, thus, giving them time to rest. The hospital provided three meals a day for all is staff members and patients.

Doctor Nguyen Dang, deputy director of Hospital 199, said, “We are aware that it’s a long way to go until the pandemic is over so it’s essential to protect the health of our healthcare staff. We will provide all major meals, even suppers, for them to maintain their physical and mental health. We will do every thing we can to care for our workers, even if more is needed.”

Footage of a doctor at Da Nang C Hospital singing for his patients following an examination to lift their spirits from the distress caused by COVID-19 resurgence was widely circulated online. Doctors comforted patients and also themselves.

To empower the minds of 1,000 workers at rest, Director of Da Nang C Hospital, Doctor Nguyen Trong Thien uploaded an emotion-wrecking letter to the hospital’s local network, encouraging everyone to brave this difficult time.

Doctor Thien said, “Every single person in the locked-down hospital has tried all they can. Whenever I had free time, I went to the kitchen to peel fruits, prepare raw ingredients, and cook. Don’t think that this stuff should be done by someone specific. If there is something one can do, please do it, for the hospital and for the patients.”

The tireless efforts of the frontline medical workers are the iron shield protecting all people’s health.

VOV

Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19

Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19

If this app is deployed on a large scale enough, Bluezone will help save huge social resources and cost to fight Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam, as well as help the economy resume operation under the new normal state.

Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19

Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19

Many businesses had been delaying social insurance payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

 
 

Other News

.
How should children's music be performed today?
How should children's music be performed today?
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Recently, I’ve come to realise that most kids around me are singing along with songs that are not age appropriate. When I heard it from my niece, I thought something must be done about it.

Fishing villagers move inland
Fishing villagers move inland
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

After dozens of years living on floating boats catching fish along the Lam River, the residents of a fishing village in Tam Son Commune, Anh Son District of the central province of Nghe An, 

Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death
Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam's COVID-19 infection count rose to 951 after one fresh case of entry from Equatorial Guinea was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while another COVID-19 patient in Da Nang died, 

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19
Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Many businesses had been delaying social insurance payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23 after a 75-year-old man in the central city of Da Nang died, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang said on August 15.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 15
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Acting Health Minister suggests greater concern needed in community about COVID-19
 

Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing
Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.

Vietnam reports one new case, another COVID-19 death
Vietnam reports one new case, another COVID-19 death
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported one new imported case and another coronavirus-related death on August 15 morning.

Vietnam has not finalized the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia
Vietnam has not finalized the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam has just registered and has not finalized the purchase of recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V from Russia because there are still many different opinions about this product.

PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15
PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to reopen the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to visitors from August 15 during a working session in Hanoi on August 14 with its management board.

Expatriate in Vietnam donates plasma for COVID-19 treatment
Expatriate in Vietnam donates plasma for COVID-19 treatment
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Kelly Michelle Koch, a US citizen, is the first foreigner in Vietnam who has registered to donate plasma, which can be used to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients.

18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam
18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam on August 14 afternoon recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 929, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Today, August 14, 183 Vietnamese citizens returning from Equatorial Guinea officially ended the quarantine process to go home after three times tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Eight motorbikes hit, 10 people injured in HCM City's car crash
Eight motorbikes hit, 10 people injured in HCM City's car crash
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Ten people have been injured after a car smashed into a number of motorbikes stopped at a red light.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 14
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

 Financial aid pledged for frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

The 20 Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam have many different features compared to patient No. 91, the British pilot.

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.

One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

A 61-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications, the 21st fatality related to coronavirus in Vietnam.

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested
Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong has been prosecuted and arrested for investigation of the acts of violating regulations on the use of state property, causing loss and waste according to Article 219, Penal Code 2015.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 