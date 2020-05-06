Public question wearing of face shields at school

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/05/2020    16:31 GMT+7

Some people have questioned whether primary students should wear face masks and face shields all day long at school.

  Primary students at Nui Thanh School in Danang City wear both face masks and face shields

The problem was raised after a photo was uploaded on the internet, showing primary students at Nui Thanh Primary School in Danang wearing both face masks and face shields during class as they sit close to each other. Many people said it is too suffocating for the children.

Tran Thi Thuy Ha, head of Hai Chau District Department of Education and Training, confirmed that when the students returned to school on May 4, parents of a class at Nui Thanh School wore face masks and face shields for their children. Ha said the departments of education of wards and districts do not ask students to wear face shields.

"As I know it, the parent committee agreed to let the children wear face shields in class and there's only one class that does so. The official documents of ward and district authorities do not require face shields," she said.


 Children return to schools in Danang on May 4

Dr Truong Huu Khanh from Children's Hospital 1 in HCM City said wearing face shields was not necessary. Khanh said the face shield is recommended for doctors who have direct contact with patients and sellers who make contact with lots of people. Students who sit in class and face the same direction do not require it.

Students may wear a face shield during break times when they talk a lot with each other. But since small children are very active, running or playing with a face shield may lead to accidents.

There are also controversies over whether students should wear face masks at schools since the weather is getting hotter by the day and schools are banned from using air conditioners. Some parents with nursery children said they might let their children stay home next week if they have to wear face masks.

Tran Huyen, a parent in Cam Le District, said, "They are still small and the weather is too hot, forcing them to wear face masks for a long period of time is too much."

However, wearing face masks is required and many parents still make their children wear face masks. According to an educator in Danang, children can be more flexible and take off the masks during certain times.

According to WHO, the ideal temperature for virus spread is below 25 degrees. There have been opinions that schools can turn on air-conditioners at under 30 degrees to help the children cope with the summer as the temperatures in some places has risen to 40 degrees recently.

No need for students to wear anti-drop masks: Hanoi mayor  

To ensure safety for Hanoi’s students, classes have been disinfected, while antiseptic solution and electronic thermometers have been made available.

Classes should not be divided into two halves to attend in the morning and afternoon shifts and wearing anti-drop masks at school is not necessary, Kinhtedothi.vn quoted Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee as saying at a local government regular meeting on May 6.

 

Chung explained that schools need to check teachers’ and students’ body temperature, ask students to wear face masks and regularly wash their hands, disinfect surfaces of tables and chairs.

On May 4, on returning to school after a long break to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic, all secondary and high school teachers and students seriously followed protocol on preventing Covid-19 in school premises.

To ensure safety for Hanoi’s students, classes have been disinfected, antiseptic solution and electronic thermometers have been made available.

Besides, Chung asked the city's educational sector to reduce study load and trim off exams to ensure quality and prevent the pandemic from spreading in schools.

On the same day, at the meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, experts also said that recently some schools have taken rigid measures to prevent and control the epidemic.

Some measures are considered extreme but unnecessary, even harmful to pupils' health such as asking students to both wear masks and anti-drop masks and turning off air conditioners.

Experts said that there is no need to wear masks inside classrooms, while students should be encouraged to maintain personal hygiene and wash their hands regularly.

However, the use of face masks is recommended only during recess and contact between students should be minimized. Air conditioners can be turned on but windows should be opened from time to time.

Dtinews/Hanoitimes

