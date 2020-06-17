Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition

A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.

Tuition at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, for instance, will increase to 30 million-70 million VND (1,289-3,009 USD) in the 2020-2021 academic year for various majors. The current fee is 13 million VND (558.9 USD) per year.

Tuition for the dental and maxillofacial major at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy will be the highest with 70 million VND (3,009 USD) per year, followed by the medical major with 68 million VND (2,923 USD).

The majors in nutrition and public health will be the lowest, at 30 million VND (1,289 USD) each.

The university will increase tuition by 10 percent per year for the following years.

The increased tuition will be applied to freshmen enrollees in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The university will provide 800 scholarships for outstanding freshmen and those with financial difficulties.

It will allocate 10 percent of collected tuition and the amount that the university plans to call on other sponsors to provide partial and full scholarships to students in their second to final years.

The School of Medicine and Pharmacy under Vietnam National University- Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) will increase fees for so-called high-quality training majors in the 2020-2021 school year.

The school’s high-quality dental and maxillofacial major fee will be VNĐ88 million per year, an increase of VNĐ8 million.

Tuition for high-quality medical majors will be 60 million VND per year, an increase of 4 million VND.

Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy will increase tuition to 24.6 million VND per year.

The fees at the University of Information Technology (under VNU-HCM) for high-quality majors will be 35 million VND per year and 20 million VND per year for normal majors.

The university also plans to increase tuition by 5 million-9.4 million VND in the 2020-2021 year compared to 2019-2020. It will increase the fee by 2 million VND each year in following years.

The tuition for the HCM City University of Technology and Education will increase by 1-2 million VND in the 2020-21 academic year compared to the 2019-20 year.

The HCM City University of Law tuition in the 2020-2021 year will increase by 500,000-5.75 million VND.

According to a representative of the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, the university will be granted financial autonomy in the 2020-21 year. The increased fees will help the university have enough capital to operate.

The university currently receives subsidies from the State budget since the current fee of only 13 million VND per year is not sufficient for it to operate.

However, the subsidy will be eliminated because of the university's financial autonomy mechanism.

The highest fee, for the major of dental and maxillofacial, is due to the high training costs and the discontinued subsidy from the state. In addition, the university cannot increase the student enrollment quota for the major.

The Ministry of Education and Training has issued legal documents as the foundation for universities to carry out autonomy. The ministry has also managed the implementation of policies on tuition and financial autonomy of universities.

The HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy’s tuition will be verified by the Ministry of Health and accounted publicly.

According to the Planning and Finance Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, the ministry will issue detailed regulations on ceiling fees for universities. VNA