Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/07/2020 10:44:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Putting a dent in drug crime

14/07/2020    10:40 GMT+7

Police Captain Ca Van Nghia in the northern mountainous province of Son La’s Van Ho District has earned a reputation as the nemesis of local criminals, especially drug smugglers.

Putting a dent in drug crime
Police officer, Captain Ca Van Nghia (standing) is speaking at a meeting with his teamates at the Van Ho Police Office in Son La Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Cuong

With his outstanding record in fighting crime, the captain has set a fine example in a provincial movement called Vì an ninh Tổ quốc (For Homeland Security) in the 2015-2020 period.

Always on the front lines in tackling drug crime, Captain Nghia has received a host of awards from the Ministry of Public Security, the State and the Government, including a Third-Class Victory Medal in 2016 and a Certificate of Merit in 2019.

He said these awards encourage him to redouble his efforts as a police officer and be more active in fighting all types of crime.

Some 300km west of Hanoi, Son La is notorious as a drug hot spot, with a thousand or so cases a year involving the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of narcotics.

“Van Ho District is a crime hot pot in Son La, especially drug smuggling,” Nghia said.

“Because of economic difficulties, local people are easily bribed to become cogs in drug-dealing networks. They are attracted by the substantial sums to be made and blindly do whatever drug dealers tell them to do. They don’t understand that their lives and the lives of others can be destroyed in just one day.”

Smugglers use every means at their disposal to transport and trade narcotics, with large quantities coming through areas with rough and tough geographic conditions, like jungles and rivers.

“The money to be made makes these criminals reckless, and when they are discovered and the police close in they are too quick to use weapons, even guns, as they attempt to escape,” Nghia explained.

Under the robust direction of provincial and district police, from 2015 to 2019 Nghia and his colleagues in the Van Ho District anti-drug smuggling force uncovered 457 drug crime cases, arrested 725 criminals, and seized 120kg of heroin, more than 100,000 synthetic drug tablets, and a variety of weapons, including nine guns and 159 bullets.

Their achievements in fighting drug crime have made a major contribution to maintaining political and social security in the area.

A typical case in the fight against drug crime Capt Nghia remembers well occurred in the early hours of April 17, 2019 in Long Luong Village, Long Luong Commune.

He and his fellow officers successfully broke up a large drug smuggling network and arrested its mastermind -- Giang A Cau, a local man aged 37. Cau was arrested while transporting a large amount of drugs, including 20 bars of heroin and 198 methamphetamine tablets, while police also seized drug paraphernalia and a motorbike.

Drug busts like this depend very much on the bravery and determination of the police, according to Nghia.

“To discover and arrest criminals, the police officers must adopt a strong political stance, be proficient in their professional skills, have a solid grasp of the law, and, especially, follow orders from superiors,” he said.

“They should always be enthusiastic and go about the job with wisdom and courage."

Nghia went on: "Officers should also focus on securing the trust of the public, particularly in the local community, as their support is crucial in fighting crime, and on helping them understand the importance of protecting national security and encouraging them to play their part.

 

“The police need to get the public involved in combating crime in their local area, because sometimes they provide valuable information.” 

Many of his successful cases resulted from solid police work and thorough investigations, and it’s also important to know the geographical conditions where crimes are taking place and learn what you can about the criminals you’re chasing after, including their life and character.

“To be successful in closing down a drug network, a police officer must establish a plan, receive advice from his superiors, and mobilise support from local people and authorities,” Nghia explained. “He or she must also ensure the absolute safety of their fellow officers as well as the community and people who support them.”

Lt Col Mua A Cua, leader of the police investigation team on criminal/economic/drug crime with Van Ho District Police, praised Nghia as a shining example for local police officers to follow.

“Nghia is never afraid of hardship and has proven to be brave in every case he’s been involved in,” he said. “He is always at the forefront in taking on criminals.”

The man himself has found that the key to success in anti-drug campaigns is to limit the involvement of local people in the crime, so he works on programmes to raise awareness about the State’s laws.

He also tries to understand local people’s needs and what their general attitude is, so he and his superiors can adopt appropriate policies on fighting crime, particularly drug-related crime.

A resident of Pa Che Village in Van Ho District, Mua A Senh, said many local people didn’t really understand the danger of using drugs in the past and ended up becoming addicts.

They would often use drugs together in groups, but since Capt Nghia started talking to them about the harmfulness of drug addiction, many vowed to go clean and live an honest life, according to Senh.

“Since Nghia began coming to our village, drug crime and theft are much less common and local people feel safer than they did before,” he said.

Son La Province, especially the districts of Moc Chau and Van Ho, has become an entry point in recent years for illegal drugs trafficked from Laos to Vietnam.

To fight drug criminals, especially armed traffickers, the Border Guard High Command, the police, and other forces in the neighbouring province of Dien Bien as well as Lao police have strengthened their cooperation in the implementation of large-scale anti-drug campaigns.

Investigations have been carried out and officers mobilised, which raises awareness among local officials and people in border areas about preventing and fighting drug crime and also cements the grassroots political system.

The fight against drugs has seen positive outcomes and coordination between local border guards and the police has become closer and more effective. VNS

Comprehensive approach needed in fight against drugs

Comprehensive approach needed in fight against drugs

Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department of Drug-related Crimes, Pham Van Cac, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper about measures needed to fight drug crimes.

VN struggles to combat flow of drugs from Golden Triangle

VN struggles to combat flow of drugs from Golden Triangle

Vietnamese security forces are fighting day and night to stop the flow of drugs into the country, said panellists during an online conference host by the Vietnam Government Portal on Wednesday.

 
 

Other News

.
Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The HCMC People’s Council has passed a resolution under which the city will collect fees from cars entering the downtown area in the 2021-2025 period, as part of a public passenger transport and traffic control scheme. 

Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Universities in Vietnam should start preparing different scenarios to adapt if the country experiences new COVID-19 incidences in the community, said Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien, rector of Hoa Sen University.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 per cent of communes and wards being free of African swine fever (AFS) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Police in HCM City have smashed a high-class prostitution ring in which clients were paying up to US$30,000 for sex with models and beauty competition contestants.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 13
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

No local coronavirus infections seen in Vietnam for 88 days

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The alleged victim said the harassment included the mayor of Seoul sending semi-naked pictures.

Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
Daniel Lewis Lee: First US federal execution in 17 years to go ahead
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Relatives of Daniel Lewis Lee's victims had sought to delay the execution because of coronavirus.

Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh
Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The fourth victim from an accident in which a car fell into the sea on Friday night has died, said Trinh Van Manh, director of the Quang Ninh Province General Hospital.

Three people die, other two still hospitalised after eating poison leaves
Three people die, other two still hospitalised after eating poison leaves
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Three people have died and two others are in hospital in the northern province of Ha Giang after mistakenly eating a soup containing ngón poisonous leaves on Sunday.

British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
British pilot flies home after miraculous Covid-19 recovery
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Patient 91, a 43-year-old British pilot and also the most severe case so far in the country, boarded a flight from HCMC to Hanoi on July 12, where he then took another flight to the UK from Noi Bai Airport at 11pm the same day.

Ben Tre seeks $10.7m for building reservoirs as water shortage looms
Ben Tre seeks $10.7m for building reservoirs as water shortage looms
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ben Tre Province authorities have sought VND250 billion (US$10.7 million) from the Government to build reservoirs to store freshwater and avoid a shortage due to drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers.

UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support before returning home on July 12.

COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
COVID-19 pandemic causes shocks to VN labour market
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

More than 30.8 million people aged 15 and above have been adversely affected by COVID-19, either losing their jobs or having their salaries seriously slashed.

COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
COVID-19: With two more imported cases, Vietnam has 372 in total
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam has recorded two more imported cases returning from Russia, bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus cases to 372, the Ministry of Health said in its coronavirus update on July 12.

Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
Diphtheria outbreak: Two more cases detected, 1,200 in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Two more local people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have been diagnosed with bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria as the outbreak is spreading in the region, the provincial Centre of Diseases Control said on July 12.

Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
Coronavirus: Florida sets new state daily case record of 15,299
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Florida has registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours - around a quarter of all of the United States' daily infections.

High-speed boat service between HCM City, Binh Duong launched
High-speed boat service between HCM City, Binh Duong launched
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

A new high-speed boat service between HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Duong Province was launched last Friday.

Con Dao Airport extension project to cost $99mil.
Con Dao Airport extension project to cost $99mil.
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

The runway extension project at Con Dao Airport will reclaim 120 metres from the sea and cost VND2.3trn (US$99m).

Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River
Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

A design plan for the Tran Hung Dao Bridge that spans the Red River and connects Hoan Kiem and Long Bien districts have just been revealed.

Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp
Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp
SOCIETYicon  12/07/2020 

The southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 11 announced the search for four foreigners who had fled a medical quarantine camp established to gather those entering Vietnam for medical surveillance against the COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 