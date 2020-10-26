Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/10/2020 14:39:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods

26/10/2020    14:30 GMT+7

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods

A section of Highway 12A is eroded due to flooding. Photos: VNA

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
A section of Highway 12A is eroded due to recent flooding.
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods

Highway 12A across Cha Lo border gate in Dan Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province is completely damaged.

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
Highway 12A across Cha Lo border gate in Dan Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province is completely collapsed.
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods

Highway 12A across Cha Lo border gate in Dan Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province is completely damaged. Photos: VNA

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
Efforts are being made to open a temporary road on the section of Highway 12A to faciliate transportation (Photo: VNA)
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods

Efforts are being made to open a temporary road on the section of Highway 12A to faciliate transportation.

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
Landslides cause serious damage to nearly 20 households in Ba Con mountain area, Thach Hoa Commune, Tuyen Hoa District.
 
Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods

Landslides cause serious damage to nearly 20 households in Ba Con mountain area, Thach Hoa Commune, Tuyen Hoa District.

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
The authorities of Thach Hoa Commune, Tuyen Hoa District, Quang Binh Province manage to evacuate  affected households to safer places. Photos: VNA

VNA

Cha Lo Border Gate Economic Zone broken after landslide

Cha Lo Border Gate Economic Zone broken after landslide

Landslide and erosion in Quang Binh Province has cracked the road surface and broke the Cha Lo International Border Gate Economic Zone on October 20.

Flood death toll in central region rises to 106

Flood death toll in central region rises to 106

The death toll during the recent severe flooding caused by torrential rains in the central region reached 106 as of 5 pm on October 20, while 27 others were missing, reported the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

 
 

Other News

.
Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
Six transport projects in Tan Son Nhat Airport area remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Six projects that would ease traffic congestion in the gateway area to Tan Son Nhat International Airports, with total investment capital of VND7 trillion, remain unimplemented because of site clearance problems.

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

Another storm heading toward East Sea
Another storm heading toward East Sea
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Painstakingly preparing for the formation of a new city temporarily named Thu Duc, the HCMC authorities are trying to gather feedback on it from city dwellers.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts

Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report as of 6 a.m on October 25, entering the 53rd consecutive day without any new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

People nationwide have offered support to residents of the flood-stricken central region in recent days, their hearts touched by the plight of thousands of their compatriots.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

PM approves over $23mil. to support flood-hit localities

Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

The 22nd Party Congress of Da Nang city concluded on October 22 after three days of sitting, with the issuance of a resolution targeting the comprehensive development of the city over the next five years.

Rescue force discovers bodies of two workers, central region braces for typhoon
Rescue force discovers bodies of two workers, central region braces for typhoon
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

Soldiers of Military Zone 4 found the bodies of two workers buried in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien District, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on Friday.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 23
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 23
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

HCM City aims to reduce traffic accident hotspots

Vietnamese education lures over US$4 billion foreign investment capital
Vietnamese education lures over US$4 billion foreign investment capital
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The number of foreign investment projects in Vietnam's education sector have increased by 321 compared to five years ago, the registered capital has also increased by over US$3.5 billion.

Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims
Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of charity groups have come to the central province of Quang Binh to assist flood-hit victims with necessities.

HCM City ready for innovative urban area in east
HCM City ready for innovative urban area in east
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The "main pillars" of a planned innovative urban area in the eastern part of HCM City are ready to be connected to form a new administrative unit.

Floating shelters house people in Vietnam’s flood-hit areas
Floating shelters house people in Vietnam’s flood-hit areas
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of floating shelters have been used to shelter many households in flood-hit areas in the central province of Quang Binh.

Digital technology in the health service
Digital technology in the health service
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Professor Tran Quy Tuong, director general of the Agency of Information Technology at the Ministry of Health, talks about the use of electronic health records.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 