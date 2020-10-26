Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.
A section of Highway 12A is eroded due to flooding. Photos: VNA
|A section of Highway 12A is eroded due to recent flooding.
Highway 12A across Cha Lo border gate in Dan Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province is completely damaged.
|Highway 12A across Cha Lo border gate in Dan Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province is completely collapsed.
Highway 12A across Cha Lo border gate in Dan Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province is completely damaged. Photos: VNA
Efforts are being made to open a temporary road on the section of Highway 12A to faciliate transportation (Photo: VNA)
Efforts are being made to open a temporary road on the section of Highway 12A to faciliate transportation.
Landslides cause serious damage to nearly 20 households in Ba Con mountain area, Thach Hoa Commune, Tuyen Hoa District.
Landslides cause serious damage to nearly 20 households in Ba Con mountain area, Thach Hoa Commune, Tuyen Hoa District.
|The authorities of Thach Hoa Commune, Tuyen Hoa District, Quang Binh Province manage to evacuate affected households to safer places. Photos: VNA
Landslide and erosion in Quang Binh Province has cracked the road surface and broke the Cha Lo International Border Gate Economic Zone on October 20.
The death toll during the recent severe flooding caused by torrential rains in the central region reached 106 as of 5 pm on October 20, while 27 others were missing, reported the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
