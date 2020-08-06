Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing

The central province of Quang Nam and Da Nang City have accelerated mass testing for the coronavirus.

A technician works at a laboratory in Quang Nam Province. More tests will be conducted in the province to isolate possible SARS-CoV-2 infection cases. Photo courtesy Quang Nam Portal

Vice director of the provincial health department, Mai Van Muoi, said more medical equipment and facilities are being provided to key health centres in the province.

He said the provincial Centre for Disease Control (CDC) could only test 350 out of 1,500 samples each day, while the provincial general hospital could manage only 60 samples.

Muoi said a medical centre at the Phan Chu Trinh College was assigned to test 600 medical samples each day to ease overloading.

The province had tested 2,697 samples between July 25 and August 2, while 55 quarantine centres in the province have taken 1,500 people in close contact with COVID-19 patient. They are ready to quarantine more in the future.

Four ventilators, which were donated by Vin Group, have been sent to the provincial general hospital.

A ventilator donated to the general hospital of Da Nang. More doctors, nurses and medical facilities have been sent from Hai Phong, Binh Dinh, HCM City and Hanoi to support Da Nang in the fight against COVID-19. Photo courtesy Da Nang Pubic Security Newspaper

Authorities of Hoi An provided food to 2,800 residents in locked down zones each day since the city isolated two residential areas and a pagoda last week.

The Da Nang CDC could handle 6,000 tests alone each day, while three health centres can test thousands more.

According to the city’s health department, at least 10,000 cases need testing each day.

The military hospital C17 has reserved an isolation site with 40 beds for COVID-19 patients, and a laboratory has been built for testing SARS-CoV-2 cases in Da Nang.

General director of the Research&Development company from South Korea, Kim Won Hoon, donated 15,000 face masks, 500 bottles of hand sanitiser and vitamin C supplements.

Hai Phong City, twinned with Da Nang, has sent a team of 33, including nine doctors and 25 nurses, to help treat COVID-19 patients. More doctors and medical workers from Binh Dinh Province, Thua Thien-Hue Province, Hanoi and HCM City would come to help the city’s health department.

Hai Phong also donated VND10 billion and 200,000 face masks as well as medical equipment to Da Nang and Quang Nam.

Body temperature checks and health declarations are taken from every family in Da Nang. Mass tests and medical control will be strictly implemented in the city. VNS Photo Long Khanh

Officers at the Phu Loc check-point in Thua Thien-Hue Province isolated 21 people returning from Da Nang on fishing boats and along coastal paths.

The province has offered special care for six pregnant women at quarantine centres.

Hue has quarantined 22,800 people returning from COVID-19 hotspots. More than 21,000 medical tests have been conducted, of which 14,700 samples tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

In Quang Ngai Province, one more COVID-19 patient (No 419) tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the first time after four tests, according to the provincial CDC.

Earlier, a patient (No 370) had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the first time after nine tests at the Binh Son health centre.

All four COVID-19 patients at the centre were responding well after 10 days' of treatment, according to CDC’s report. VNS