Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing

At least seven people have died and 46 are missing after landslides hit two mountainous communes in Nam Tra My district, central Quang Nam province, on October 28.

Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing in Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)

Of the victims, 45 are from Tra Leng commune, and the remainders from Tra Van commune, according to the provincial military command.

At 23:00pm of the same day, the bodies of seven victims were found.

Rescue efforts have been difficult due to the impacts of storm Molave, which has triggered landslides and disrupted traffic from downtown Nam Tra My to the communes.

A front headquarters for search and rescue was established in Bac Tra My district, led by Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh.

Later the same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a dispatch asking for every effort to search for and rescue the victims of the landslides.

He requested the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue , the Minister of Defense, the Commander of Military Zone 5, and the provincial People's Committee to coordinate with related forces to use any measure necessary to promptly rescue the victims./.VNA