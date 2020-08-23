Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted

23/08/2020    19:04 GMT+7

As many as 300 people living in a residential area in Quang Ngai province took to street on August 23 clapping hands and singing loud after COVID-19 barriers were dismantled.

A lockdown order was imposed on a street in Quang Phu ward 28 day ago when a 17-year-old man was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted

The patient was discharged from hospital on August 12 after having shown no virus symptoms and tested negative three times.

This was the first locally acquired coronavirus infection in Quang Ngai, forcing 300 people to live behind barriers.

All street residents had strictly implemented travel restrictions and there had been no secondary infections in the area, a Quang Ngai official said on August 23.

 

Local authorities had provided the residents with essential items for daily life such as fish, vegetables and drinking water among others. Medical workers had disinfected the street while the residents had been tested for COVID-19.

This is the second residential area in Quang Ngai that has enjoyed the lifting of the lockdown order due to a community infection. The order remains in place in five other residential areas in the province.

COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27

COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27

Two more residents have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam, while national death toll has risen to 27 after a fatality was registered on August 23, the Ministry of Health reported at 18.00hrs.

COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27

COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27

A 73-year-old woman who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has died in Da Nang city, the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 27.

 
 

SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Two more residents have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam, while national death toll has risen to 27 after a fatality was registered on August 23, the Ministry of Health reported at 18.00hrs.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A fresh coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control in the northern province of Hai Duong which has so far registered 13 cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is determined to increase its international integration and honor its international labor commitments.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Police in Vietnam’s Mong Cai city said on August 23 they have detained a group of 11 Chinese citizens accused of organizing online gambling. Ten of the detainees had illegally entered Vietnam.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A 73-year-old woman who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has died in Da Nang city, the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 27.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Labelling herself as "the psychic", Vu Thi Hoa says she can locate the remains of unknown martyrs from war. With well-prepared fraudulent tricks, she plays on emotional triggers to get gullible victims to provide her big bucks.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Since the first cases were reported back in February, Vietnam has done a tremendous job in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by global lows in both case count and deaths, as well as a heightened sense of normalcy among the population.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

DamThi Minh Trang from the Le Hong Phong Gifted High School in the northern province of Nam Dinh was one of four Vietnamese contestants to win gold medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad held online in Istanbul.

SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered no new coronavirus cases, both imported cases and local transmissions, during the past 12 hours, therefore keeping its tally of infections unchanged at 1,014, while the death toll remains at 26.

SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

A woman in Phu Yen Province had spent several years training labourers to become skilled garment workers, helping them escape poverty.

SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Most people love being tall, but sometimes height is not everything. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, 25, from Tra Vinh, a smaller body would be a bonus. 

SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities

SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The water level in the Red River section in Lao Cai Province has risen significantly after a Chinese dam opened its floodgates on August 20.

SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, on August 21 handed down a death sentence on seven local residents charged with smuggling and trafficking 51kg of heroin in 2019.

SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Hanoi authorities have decided to temporarily close its pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter as of midnight August 21 in an effort to minimize large gatherings on weekends to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections this evening, both in Da Nang city, bring the national tally to 1,009.

