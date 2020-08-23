Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted

As many as 300 people living in a residential area in Quang Ngai province took to street on August 23 clapping hands and singing loud after COVID-19 barriers were dismantled.

A lockdown order was imposed on a street in Quang Phu ward 28 day ago when a 17-year-old man was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The patient was discharged from hospital on August 12 after having shown no virus symptoms and tested negative three times.

This was the first locally acquired coronavirus infection in Quang Ngai, forcing 300 people to live behind barriers.

All street residents had strictly implemented travel restrictions and there had been no secondary infections in the area, a Quang Ngai official said on August 23.

Local authorities had provided the residents with essential items for daily life such as fish, vegetables and drinking water among others. Medical workers had disinfected the street while the residents had been tested for COVID-19.

This is the second residential area in Quang Ngai that has enjoyed the lifting of the lockdown order due to a community infection. The order remains in place in five other residential areas in the province.

VOV

