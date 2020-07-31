Quang Ninh’s largest freshwater lake dries up

The largest freshwater lake in the northern province of Quang Ninh has seen the lowest water level for nearly 40 years.

Yen Lap Reservoir located in Uong Bi Town has a capacity of 127 cubic metres and was put into operation in 1982. It is the supply for drinking water plants in Uong Bi Town and Ha Long City.



The lake bed has mostly dried up, except for some sections with the water level of just several metres deep, and been covered by grass. Some parts have become so dry that vehicles and buffaloes can travel through.









Yen Lap Reservoir has faced the lowest water level for nearly 40 years.



The area has witnessed rain for just twice since the rainy season this year.



Nguyen Xuan Tung, director of Yen Lap Irrigation Company, said that the reservoir’s current water level is just 20 cubic metres, accounting for just a third of last year’s figure. This is the low record level of the lake over the past four decades.



The company has worked with Quang Ninh Water Supply and Construction Company to reduce the water supply from Tan Lap Lake for local residential to ensure irrigation for around 6,000 hectares of crops in Quang Yen District.



Quang Ninh Water Supply and Construction Company has set up a floating pumping station to conveniently move to the lake’s areas with water.

The company has also informed the problem to local people so that they know how to store water.



Vehicles are also used to transport water to restaurants and hotels.



The firm will establish a water pipeline to take water from another lake for Bai Chay and Quang Yen areas. Dtinews

