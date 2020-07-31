Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Quang Ninh’s largest freshwater lake dries up

03/08/2020    07:03 GMT+7

The largest freshwater lake in the northern province of Quang Ninh has seen the lowest water level for nearly 40 years.

Yen Lap Reservoir located in Uong Bi Town has a capacity of 127 cubic metres and was put into operation in 1982. It is the supply for drinking water plants in Uong Bi Town and Ha Long City.

The lake bed has mostly dried up, except for some sections with the water level of just several metres deep, and been covered by grass. Some parts have become so dry that vehicles and buffaloes can travel through.

 

 

 

 Yen Lap Reservoir has faced the lowest water level for nearly 40 years.


The area has witnessed rain for just twice since the rainy season this year.

Nguyen Xuan Tung, director of Yen Lap Irrigation Company, said that the reservoir’s current water level is just 20 cubic metres, accounting for just a third of last year’s figure. This is the low record level of the lake over the past four decades.

The company has worked with Quang Ninh Water Supply and Construction Company to reduce the water supply from Tan Lap Lake for local residential to ensure irrigation for around 6,000 hectares of crops in Quang Yen District.

Quang Ninh Water Supply and Construction Company has set up a floating pumping station to conveniently move to the lake’s areas with water.

 The floating pumping station to conveniently move to the lake’s areas with water


The company has also informed the problem to local people so that they know how to store water.

Vehicles are also used to transport water to restaurants and hotels.

The firm will establish a water pipeline to take water from another lake for Bai Chay and Quang Yen areas. Dtinews

An Nhien

Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought

Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought

Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.  

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

 
 

Third death in a day related to COVID-19
Third death in a day related to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Another person has died with COVID-19-related complications, Vietnam's third death due to the disease in a day.

Hanoi tests more than 50,000 people who returned from Da Nang
Hanoi tests more than 50,000 people who returned from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have traced more than 72,000 people who returned to the capital from Da Nang since July 8.

More suspects arrested in cross-border drug trafficking ring
More suspects arrested in cross-border drug trafficking ring
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Over 100kg of drugs were seized and 15 more suspects were arrested as a result of expanded investigation into a drug trafficking ring that transported drugs by sea from HCM City to the Republic of Korea.

HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures
HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport has set up response teams to supervise the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures by road and water transport operators.

Son La records 20 earthquakes over six-day period
Son La records 20 earthquakes over six-day period
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale rocked Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 5.31am on August 1, according to data collected by the Institute of Geophysics.

Hanoi braces for heavy rains until August 5
Hanoi braces for heavy rains until August 5
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The tropical storm is set to make landfall on Vietnam’s Red river delta and Thanh Hoa province tomorrow evening.

Checkpoints rolled out across Da Nang to halt spread of COVID-19
Checkpoints rolled out across Da Nang to halt spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Functional agencies operating throughout Da Nang have deployed seven additional checkpoints located at entrances to the city on July 31 in an effort to control all vehicles travelling in and out the central coastal city.

Vietnam successfully develops two sets of SARS-CoV-2 test kits
Vietnam successfully develops two sets of SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The two test kits' development was based on the technological process of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), approved by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) in March.

All Hanoians returning from Danang test negative for Covid-19 via screening
All Hanoians returning from Danang test negative for Covid-19 via screening
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi has traced over 72,000 people returning from Danang since July 8, four times the initial estimate of 18,000.

Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions
Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

A tropical depression developed into a storm, named Sinlaku, at noon of August 1, becoming the second to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 1
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

28 new COVID-19 cases recorded on August 1 evening

Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

The 2020 national high school exam is scheduled to be held across the country on August 9 and 10.

37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home
37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

“We’re about to go home” was something Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendants said repeatedly to Vietnamese citizens on a flight from Equatorial Guinea a couple of days ago.

Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August
Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

Widespread heavy rains are forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from August 1 to 3.

Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home
All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

A special Vietnam Airlines flight brought 219 Vietnamese workers, 129 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, home from Equatorial Guinea in central Africa on July 29. 

48 people detained after illegally entering Vietnam
48 people detained after illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

Authorities in An Giang Province have detained 41 people who illegally entered Vietnam from Cambodia.

Hanoi orders closure of bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls
Hanoi orders closure of bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Starting on August 1, all bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls will have to close and large gatherings are banned in Hanoi, as the country has reported tens of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past days.

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport
Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

Dong Nai plans to send officials to assist the Long Thanh District in speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Long Thanh airport project  so that construction can begin next year. 

Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues
Foreigners’ news reports, academic writings highlight pressing local issues
SOCIETYicon  31/07/2020 

Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 and the East Sea dispute were among the topics covered in winning reports by foreigners at the 6th National External Information Service Awards, 

