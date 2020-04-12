Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/04/2020 15:22:26 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed

 
 
12/04/2020    15:20 GMT+7

When Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities acted swiftly.

But when case after case of coronavirus came to light all connected to Bạch Mai, a difficult decision was made to seal off the hospital to the outside world.

Staff and patients of Bạch Mai Hospital cheer as the 14-day quarantine barriers are removed. 

This huge medical facility on the edge of the capital’s city centre, which was founded in 1911, is a lifeline for thousands of patients.

Local authorities read the decision to remove the quarantine barriers at Bạch Mai Hospital.

But when case after case of coronavirus came to light all connected to the medical facility, a difficult decision was made to seal off the hospital to the outside world.

An official removes one of the quarantine barriers at midnight,ending 14-day under restrictions.

 

Doctors, staff and patients were locked in for two weeks, an example of the decisive actions taken by the authorities to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Medical staff and patients at Bạch Mai Hospital wave hands in joy as the quarantine barriers are removed.

At the stroke of midnight Sunday those barriers were lifted, and life began to get back to normal at Bạch Mai after a list of regulations were completed by the facility. Prevention and control measures will continue to take place in the future.

Here is our selection of photographs from the moment quarantine at the hospital came to an end. — VNS

Bach Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official

About 9,000 people connected to Bach Mai Hospital, a COVID-19 hotspot in Hanoi, will be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Monday, adding to the more than 17,200 people that have been tested in the last 10 days.

 
 

.
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
 Health Ministry issues emergency notice on Ha Loi Village

Over the past five years, thousands of fishing boats in central Vietnam have returned to shore safe and sound thanks to weather updates broadcast live from a small radio station.

Four Britons who have recovered from COVID-19 in central Vietnam have expressed their thanks to local authorities before heading home.

New York City paramedic Anthony Almojera details 24 hours in the world's coronavirus hotspot.

A list of all foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam is being collated so the authorities can help organise their transport home.

Kindness and enthusiasm are the first thoughts that spring to mind when people meet Le Van Dinh, a motorbike mechanic in the central province of Quang Tri.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIT) has proposed the Prime Minister consider support for businesses involved in information – communications and press activities.

India has decided to extend a strict nationwide lockdown imposed last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top official says.

America now has half a million confirmed coronavirus cases but the outbreak may soon begin to level off.

The sudden imposition of a 21-day lockdown in India to stop the spread of the coronavirus has thrown the lives of millions of children into chaos.

On April 10 evening, two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam, raising the total in the country to 257, according to the Ministry of Health.

Farmers and businesses in rural communes of Dien Ban Town in the central province of Quang Nam have been working to develop low-yield rice fields as the first ever sustainable source of organic rice in central Vietnam since 2017.

National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district in Hanoi is home to the largest number of COVID-19 patients.

While using technology to supervise fishing vessel operations has proven an effective way to manage fisheries in Vietnam, several localities are struggling to use the technology, experts have said.

We’re only entering the tenth day of a two-week nationwide social distancing order in this tough fight against microbial enemies, which are totally new and unpredictable.

Despite being affected by drought and saltwater intrusion, the Mekong Delta harvested a record output of about 7.3 million tons of rice in the Winter-Spring crop 2019-2020.

Dr Nguyen The Hoang, Deputy Director of Surgery at Central Military Hospital 108, led a team of four top surgeons to successfully graft a left forearm for a man, who lost his hand in an accident at work four years ago.

Major transport construction projects are carrying on as scheduled across the country despite social distancing measures to deal with COVID-19.

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Government for a bailout of VND60 billion (US$2.5 billion) to support three local routes suffering devastating drops in travel demand due to COVID-19.

Countries should be cautious about lifting lockdown measures, the World Health Organization says.

