Quarantine barriers at Bach Mai Hospital removed

When Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities acted swiftly.

But when case after case of coronavirus came to light all connected to Bạch Mai, a difficult decision was made to seal off the hospital to the outside world.

Staff and patients of Bạch Mai Hospital cheer as the 14-day quarantine barriers are removed.

This huge medical facility on the edge of the capital’s city centre, which was founded in 1911, is a lifeline for thousands of patients.

Local authorities read the decision to remove the quarantine barriers at Bạch Mai Hospital.

An official removes one of the quarantine barriers at midnight,ending 14-day under restrictions.

Doctors, staff and patients were locked in for two weeks, an example of the decisive actions taken by the authorities to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Medical staff and patients at Bạch Mai Hospital wave hands in joy as the quarantine barriers are removed.

At the stroke of midnight Sunday those barriers were lifted, and life began to get back to normal at Bạch Mai after a list of regulations were completed by the facility. Prevention and control measures will continue to take place in the future.

Here is our selection of photographs from the moment quarantine at the hospital came to an end. — VNS