Quarantine fees set to come into force for entrants from September 1

People who enter Vietnam at isolation facilities from September 1 are set to pay quarantine fees, with medical examinations and treatment costs being covered by the State.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

The move comes after the Government Office announced Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s conclusions during a recent meeting on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control.

PM Phuc asked localities to arrange quarantine facilities in a bid to meet the requirements of all those who enter the country, regardless of their nationality. He also agreed to collect fees at existing accommodation establishments which have been transformed into quarantine camps.

The Ministry of Finance was requested to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to quickly issue guidelines regarding the fee.

A quarantine center in HCM City

The Ministry of Public Security and local authorities, especially with regards to the health sector, were also requested to provide strict supervision for quarantine camps in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

At the meeting, PM Phuc agreed on the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s proposal which would see experts from the Republic of Korea (RoK) being granted entry into the country, or alternatively facilitating entry procedures for other investors if necessary.

The Ministry of Transport was assigned to coordinate with relevant ministries to consider reopening commercial flights to Japan, the RoK, and other safe countries.