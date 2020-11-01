Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Rat meat dominates Hai Duong market

02/11/2020    20:05 GMT+7

A market in the northern province of Hai Duong has become famous for selling rat meat which is a local specialty.

Rat meat sold at Giong Village Market in Hai Duong Province.

Giong Village Market in Kim Thanh District attracts lots of local people and visitors from May until the end of the year in the Lunar Calendar when rat meat is sold following the rice harvest season.

According to local people, this is the rat hunting season when it is easy to catch the fat rats in the rice fields.

A local man, Nguyen Van Quan said that here they don't use dogs but just use bamboo baskets and hoes to catch the rats.

"I can catch 20 kilos of rats a day which are sold at VND150,000 per kilo," he said.


 

Nguyen Van Quan and his rat hunting tools

Another man, Nguyen Van Doan is also an experienced rat hunter in the area. He said that rat meat is very popular here and buyers usually have to order in advance.

There are two types of rats, the smaller ones of 200-300 grams each with yellow hair and the bigger ones of 500-700 grams each with black hair.

Rat meat is usually steamed, roasted or simmered which is said to have a special taste. 


Due to high demand, people in the area are going to hunt for rats in some neighbouring provinces of Ha Nam and Bac Ninh. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 2
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

 Vietnam enters 61st day without community transmissions of COVID-19

Education minister vows to speed up digital transformation
Education minister vows to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The 2019-2020 academic year was challenging, but education activities were not disrupted amid COVID-19, and in fact, digital transformation activities have continued strongly in the education sector.

Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam
Storm Goni forecasted to bring heavy rains for Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Storm Goni, the tenth storm of the year, entered the East Sea on Monday morning and is forecasted to cause torrential rains for the central region of Vietnam.

Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges
Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Although women face a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, their roles in the family and community has never faded, an international conference in Hanoi heard.

HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A co-operation agreement was signed on Thursday between the police departments of HCM City and six southern provinces to increase efficiency in crime prevention and control in adjacent areas.

HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are drafting design and construction plans for urban areas along the first metro route, which is slated to become operational at the end of 2021.

Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Three days after flooding triggered by recent Storm Molave, it has stopped raining in Nghe An Province, but floods recede slowly and local people still live submerged in water.

Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Air Force-Air Defense Force on November 1 dispatched a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to approximately 3,000 local residents of two communes in Quang Nam completely isolated by flashfloods and landslides.

Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The country’s pre-schools face and will continue to face a shortage of teachers until 2025, the head of the Ministry of Education and Training’s pre-school education department has warned.

Several fresh policies to take effect in November
Several fresh policies to take effect in November
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

HCM City to build new roads in southwest
HCM City to build new roads in southwest
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

HCM City is considering building new roads and widening existing roads in its southwestern area to reduce congestion and traffic accidents in high risk hotspots.

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

