Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 10:04:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Red River flood diversion needs special treatment

15/07/2020    08:48 GMT+7

Architect Dao Ngoc Nghiem, Vice President of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks on the need to grant a special policy for Hanoi on flood diversion on the Red River.

Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
Architect Dao Ngoc Nghiem. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

When did the study planning the Hong (Red) River banks start?

The portion of the Red River that runs through Hanoi has a total length of about 130km. For ages, people have lived on both sides of the Red River. In the 1998 Hanoi’s master development plan, city authorities adopted a decision to develop the city along the banks of the Red River, in which the Red River would become an axis in the city’s course of urban development.

To implement the Prime Minister’s Decision 1259, in 2012, Hanoi authorities approved the planning design for areas along the two sides of the Red River. And in the last three years, the Hanoi Construction Planning Institute has developed a planning map for the development of the Red River. However, until now such an architectural design and other ideas on the development plan of the Red River banks remain on paper.

Why? What has caused the delay for the approval of the plan?

A very important requirement in the planning of the Red River banks is to develop an important axis space for Hanoi to ensure urban areas continue to develop, yet still make the best use of available land and protect Hanoi’s inner city from flooding.

However, the idea of developing the land outside of the river dyke must adhere to the Vietnamese 2006 Law on Dyke Management and the Government Decree 113 which was issued on June 28, 2007 on the master planning of dykes along the Red River and the Thai Binh River. However, until now Hanoi and Thai Binh authorities have not yet got their master plan on anti-flood ready for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to approve. That’s why the plan on zoning the Red River remains on paper.

Can you explain more about the development plan for the two sides of the Red River?

By now there are quite a few proposals on the planning of the Red River at different scopes and scales. For example, in 1996, a Singaporean investor came up with a proposal to develop a big and modern urban area in An Duong area which is located on one side of the Red River dyke. According to the Singaporean proposal, the area would be modelled on an urban area in Singapore. Then in 2005, American Indochina Land Corporation came up with a proposal to build a science hub in the An Duong area.

In 2004, another project which was named HAIDEP – a joint venture between Vietnam and Japan, also came up with a proposal to build cities along the banks of the Red River.

 

In 2006, Hanoi and Seoul authorities signed a mutual agreement on co-operation in the development of the River dyke portion which run through Hanoi.

In 2017, quite a few big Vietnamese economic groups, including Sun Group, Vingroup and Geleximco and others also came up with proposals to financially sponsor the planning study, particularly the harness of the Red River and the transportation activities along the Red River. Adding to that, Hanoi authorities have also adopted a plan to assign the Hanoi Institute of Construction and Planning to work with Sun Group, Vingroup and Geleximco to study developing urban areas along a portion of the Red River which runs through Hanoi.

What are the challenges in the development of the portion of the Red River which runs through Hanoi?

The biggest challenge is how to calculate the stability of the flood diversion and the dyke system for Hanoi. To do that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should develop a plan on the flood discharge for the Red River as well as the whole dyke system that runs through Hanoi.

Furthermore, Hanoi should adopt a detailed plan on the development of the banks of the Red River. And of course, to do that Hanoi should also adopt a preferential policy to turn ideas into life.  VNS

Hanoi rekindles riverside megacity project along the Red River

Hanoi seeks ideas to develop Red River banks

RoK to help Hanoi plan development

Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed

Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed

Vietnam is thinking about renewing its regional zoning through dividing the north-central and central coastal region into two new regions: north-central region and south-central region.  

 
 

Other News

.
Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho
Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Over the past four months, people of Can Tho City have become familiar with the image of an old man driving his motorbike up and down on the road.

Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes
Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Police Investigation Authority completed its investigation relating to the land plot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street in HCM City on July 13 and transferred the case to the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

No new case of COVID-19 on July 14
No new case of COVID-19 on July 14
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in Vietnam during the day of July 14, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The woman who cried wolf
The woman who cried wolf
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Reports recently emerged of a heartwarming tale about N.T.L., a 35-year-old woman.

Lotus fields in Ha Nam during harvest season
Lotus fields in Ha Nam during harvest season
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

In the past 5 years, the entire area of Chuyen Ngoai commune's rice growing land has been converted to lotus cultivation due to higher profit.

Thousands of land-use right certificates pending for years in Tien Giang
Thousands of land-use right certificates pending for years in Tien Giang
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

As many as 57,000 land-use right certificates have not been given to land users for years in the southern province of Tien Giang as the land users did not agree with the land information provided on the certificates.

Trans-Vietnam walker raises VND127 million for poor children
Trans-Vietnam walker raises VND127 million for poor children
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A 23-year-old man has completed a 45-day long walk across the country, raising a total of VND127 million to assist deprived children from the northern province of Lai Chau. Let’s take a closer look at his exciting journey.

Master plan for Phu Quoc Economic Zone submitted to the Government
Master plan for Phu Quoc Economic Zone submitted to the Government
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Kien Giang Province's People's Committee has submitted a master plan on sustainable development for Phu Quoc until 2040 to the Prime Minister for approval.

HCM City legislature passes important socio-economic resolutions
HCM City legislature passes important socio-economic resolutions
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Council adopted a number of resolutions at a session that closed on Saturday, including one to reduce the budgets of departments and districts this year.

Private schools want to begin teaching before academic year opens
Private schools want to begin teaching before academic year opens
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Some private schools have complained that it will be a ‘disaster’ if they cannot begin teaching before the new academic year opening day on September 5.

Nghe An Province suffers severe drought
Nghe An Province suffers severe drought
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Nghe An is reeling from severe hot weather and prolonged drought, with seven heatwaves hitting the central province since the beginning of the year.

Former Industry and Trade Minister, nine others face graft charges
Former Industry and Trade Minister, nine others face graft charges
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Investigators at the Ministry of Public Security have completed an investigation and sent the case to prosecutors asking that former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine others be prosecuted on charges of graft.

Coronavirus: California reimposes sweeping restrictions amid virus spike
Coronavirus: California reimposes sweeping restrictions amid virus spike
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The governor has rolled back reopening plans across the state as virus cases soar.

US Supreme Court allows federal executions to resume
US Supreme Court allows federal executions to resume
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for the first executions of federal prisoners in 17 years.

Australia and UNDP renew partnership on PAPI programme
Australia and UNDP renew partnership on PAPI programme
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A total of AUD$9.7 million (US$6.7 million) has been funded by Australia’s Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for the ongoing “Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index” (PAPI) programme

Hoan Kiem Lake path upgrade nears completion
Hoan Kiem Lake path upgrade nears completion
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi is speeding up replacing pavements around Hoan Kiem Lake with the natural stone and consolidation of the lake bank to mark the 1010th anniversary of Hanoi in October this year.

Vietnam to brace for early arrival of extremely cold spells
Vietnam to brace for early arrival of extremely cold spells
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is predicted be hit by bouts of cold weather with winter set to reach northern regions earlier than in previous years, with the average temperature expected to be much colder than seen in the past.

Natural disasters cause multi-million USD damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
Natural disasters cause multi-million USD damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Natural disasters have cost Vietnam’s northern mountainous areas about VND610 billion ($26.3 million) so far this year, compared to VND753 billion last year.

Insurance company to pay VND1 billion in treatment cost for British pilot
Insurance company to pay VND1 billion in treatment cost for British pilot
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A 43-year-old British pilot has returned safely to the UK and an insurance company has committed to paying over VND1 billion of his treatment cost at the HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital where he was admitted, according to the British Embassy in Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 14
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, Vietnam has 373 cases

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 