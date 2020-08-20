Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates

The water level in the Red River section in Lao Cai Province has risen significantly after a Chinese dam opened its floodgates on August 20.

Luu Minh Hai from the Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting in Lao Cai said Lao Cai had had heavy rains over the past recent days and water was discharged yesterday at Chinese Madushan Dam into Yuanjiang River. Madushan Dam is 110km away from Lao Cai and the Yuanjiang River is upstream of the Red River so they had been badly affected.



The amount of discharged water was enough to flood many fields and gardens along the Red River, an embankment construction site and Dum Bridge construction site.



As of 5 am on August 21, the recorded flood peak was 80.55 metres and the flood amplitude was 0.88 metres before lowering.



Some photos of the river:



Dtinews

