26/07/2020 20:06:20 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation

26/07/2020    18:57 GMT+7

Through preliminary statistics on registration quantity via high school graduation exam in 2020, many universities nationwide are reporting an unanticipated reduction compared to 2019.

Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
Candidates taking part in the aptitude test held by Ton Duc Thang University on July 18, 2020. (Photo: SGGP)

 
However, it is predicted that these data will fluctuate a great deal after candidates for school exit exam know their real test results.

Among the methods Ton Duc Thang University is applying for admission registration this year, the one using high school graduation exam result is experiencing a decrease of 20 percent compared to 2019. However, the one using high school academic report has a positive rise, with 37,000 choices from 21,000 students.

A registration drop can be found in other universities like Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) University of Technology (HUTECH) with a fall of nearly 50 percent compared to last year (around 24,000 choices via school exit exam and 8,200 choices via high school academic report) or Nguyen Tat Thanh University (only about 25,000 choices in total).

Principal of HCMC University of Technology and Education Do Van Dung said that among the total of 60,000 choices into his university, the first and second ones account for one-fourth.

The majors that attract the most students are information technology, automotive engineering, logistics, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, automation and control engineering, international business. However, certain majors cannot obtain sufficient number of students.

Thanks to the use of social networks for consultation tasks, the quantity of candidates from the North increases fivefold. Many of them select their major in close relation with the market demands to ensure job security after graduation.

Educational experts comment that this year, universities nationwide offer various enrollment methods such as direct offer without entrance exam for winners in national contest for excellent pupils or pupils from gifted schools, results of high school academic report, results of school exit exam, results of proficiency test.

The Covid-19 pandemic also negatively affects the admission goals in each method of these universities (higher quantity for admission via high school academic report), leading to such a registration reduction.

 

Vice Principal of Van Lang University Vo Van Tuan shared that the drop in registration through result of school exit exam must logically drop as a consequence of a rise in enrollment via result of academic report. This is nothing to be worried since the preliminary statistics until now is for reference only. He added that when high schoolers know their result of the high school graduation exam, they will adjust their choices. That is what matters the most.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has asked that from now until July 25, universities have to post statistics about registration choices for students to have a reference.

From September 9-16, these candidates can adjust their choices online. From September 9-18, they can do that via a registration form. Then comes the time to check the preciseness of this information and correct it if necessary until September 20.

From now until August 8, students can correct any wrong information about choices or school exit exam if identified.

Statistics from the Quality Control Department under MoET reveal that over 900,000 high school students registered for the school exit exam in 2020. 643,122 of them also enrolled into a university or college (accounting for 71.45 percent) compared to 653,000 in 2019.

The percentages of people applying for the National Science Test and Social Science Test this year are 32.9 percent and 55.38 percent compared to 34.07 percent and 52.83 percent last year, correspondingly. No one applies for both tests this year since they occur simultaneously.

There are in total nearly 2.5 million choices of all orders into university. The quantity for the first and second choices are 640.637 and 519.449, respectively. SGGP

Dan Thuy

Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams

Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has set very strict requirements for universities to organize entrance exams of their own.

 
 

.
