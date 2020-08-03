Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/08/2020 11:29:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN religious organisations cancel gatherings over COVID-19 outbreak

03/08/2020    11:27 GMT+7

Given the complicated developments following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, religious organisations nationwide have issued guidance on disease prevention and control, including the temporary halt of gatherings.

VN religious organisations cancel gatherings over COVID-19 outbreak
At the 2019 La Vang Pilgrimage Festival in Quang Tri

On July 30, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board, sent a document asking the VBS’s committees and institutes, municipal and provincial chapters, Buddhist training establishments, and Buddhist monks and nuns at temples and pagodas across the country to temporarily cancel religious events and ceremonies and training courses gathering large number of people.

The board also requested all religious facilities to follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures like hand washing, wearing of facemasks, and health monitoring when necessary.

On July 27, the Archdiocese of Hue announced an indefinite postponement of the 32nd La Vang Pilgrimage Festival, which was previously scheduled for August 12 – 15 in the central province of Quang Tri. This is the first time the event has been postponed. The pilgrimage attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims nationwide every year.

On July 31, Ho Chi Minh City’s Archdiocese announced a hiatus of pastoral activities and liturgical celebrations until further notice. During the period, all followers are exempted from attending the Sunday Mass, with daily prayers gathering less than 30 people and following distancing rule. As from August 1, holy ceremonies at cathedrals are broadcast online.

 

All churches and oratories have to carry out preventive measures guided by the Health Ministry.

On August 2, Bishop of Can Tho Diocese Tri Buu Thien announced a temporary halt of the Sunday Mass at all churches under the diocese until further notice. Meanwhile, the daily mass is allowed to be maintained, with the number of participants to be kept at under 30 and participants following disease preventive measures and physical distancing rule.

The diocese also cancelled some doctrine and training classes that gather more than 30 people./.VNA

Masks in religious rites of the Dao

Masks in religious rites of the Dao

The Dao comprise two groups, who speak the Mien and Mun dialects. In religious rites of the Mun group, there are always Ka Dong men wearing masks with two horns. 

Coronavirus: How do you celebrate a religious festival while social distancing?

Coronavirus: How do you celebrate a religious festival while social distancing?

Religious leaders are adapting to Passover, Easter and Ramadan under coronavirus lockdown.

 
 

Other News

.
One new COVID-19 case reported early August 3
One new COVID-19 case reported early August 3
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam on August 3 morning confirmed one new locally transmitted case of COVID-19, a 60-year-old woman from the central province of Quang Ngai with link to the Da Nang hospital hot spot.

Government social protection policy falls short: survey
Government social protection policy falls short: survey
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Government's social protection support policy has struggled to prevent vulnerable people from falling into poverty and to protect those already poor from descending deeper into poverty due to COVID-19 pandemic, a survey has found.

HCM City to build plant variety, animal breeding centres
HCM City to build plant variety, animal breeding centres
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Farmers and experts have asked HCM City authorities to remove hindrances and create favourable conditions for residents to build greenhouses and breeding centres on agricultural land used to build nursery gardens.

Quang Ninh’s largest freshwater lake dries up
Quang Ninh’s largest freshwater lake dries up
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The largest freshwater lake in the northern province of Quang Ninh has seen the lowest water level for nearly 40 years.

Third death in a day related to COVID-19
Third death in a day related to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

Another person has died with COVID-19-related complications, Vietnam's third death due to the disease in a day.

Hanoi tests more than 50,000 people who returned from Da Nang
Hanoi tests more than 50,000 people who returned from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have traced more than 72,000 people who returned to the capital from Da Nang since July 8.

More suspects arrested in cross-border drug trafficking ring
More suspects arrested in cross-border drug trafficking ring
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Over 100kg of drugs were seized and 15 more suspects were arrested as a result of expanded investigation into a drug trafficking ring that transported drugs by sea from HCM City to the Republic of Korea.

HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures
HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport has set up response teams to supervise the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures by road and water transport operators.

Son La records 20 earthquakes over six-day period
Son La records 20 earthquakes over six-day period
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale rocked Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 5.31am on August 1, according to data collected by the Institute of Geophysics.

Hanoi braces for heavy rains until August 5
Hanoi braces for heavy rains until August 5
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The tropical storm is set to make landfall on Vietnam’s Red river delta and Thanh Hoa province tomorrow evening.

Checkpoints rolled out across Da Nang to halt spread of COVID-19
Checkpoints rolled out across Da Nang to halt spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Functional agencies operating throughout Da Nang have deployed seven additional checkpoints located at entrances to the city on July 31 in an effort to control all vehicles travelling in and out the central coastal city.

Vietnam successfully develops two sets of SARS-CoV-2 test kits
Vietnam successfully develops two sets of SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The two test kits' development was based on the technological process of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), approved by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) in March.

All Hanoians returning from Danang test negative for Covid-19 via screening
All Hanoians returning from Danang test negative for Covid-19 via screening
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi has traced over 72,000 people returning from Danang since July 8, four times the initial estimate of 18,000.

Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions
Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

A tropical depression developed into a storm, named Sinlaku, at noon of August 1, becoming the second to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 1
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

28 new COVID-19 cases recorded on August 1 evening

Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

The 2020 national high school exam is scheduled to be held across the country on August 9 and 10.

37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home
37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

“We’re about to go home” was something Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendants said repeatedly to Vietnamese citizens on a flight from Equatorial Guinea a couple of days ago.

Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August
Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

Widespread heavy rains are forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from August 1 to 3.

Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home
All-out efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese people home
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

A special Vietnam Airlines flight brought 219 Vietnamese workers, 129 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, home from Equatorial Guinea in central Africa on July 29. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 