Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/08/2020 17:28:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused

26/08/2020    15:58 GMT+7

Stores, restaurants and offices have been opened illegally on the first floors of relocation buildings in Hanoi, annoying residents.

Hanoi: Relocation buildings' first floors misused

Part of the first floor of N14A Dinh Cong Building in Hoang Mai District is used as drinks shop.

Bustling businesses are common in relocation buildings in Thanh Xuan District, Hoang Mai District, Cau Giay District and Hai Ba Trung District.

Besides the first floors, pavements around the buildings are also occupied by businesses, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday.

Because of the illegal use of public space, parking areas and community space in the buildings have been narrowed.

Phan Thi Hong Minh, a resident in N6C Trung Hoa-Nhan Chinh Building, said restaurants had been opened on the first floor of her building, making noise and traffic jams, especially during the evening.

Minh said that residents complained a lot about the issue but their protestations fell on deaf ears.

At N11A Dich Vong Building, the first floor is used for a library and food stalls. Traffic jams usually occur in the morning when people go shopping and the building’s parking area is usually full of food or tables and chairs.

Nguyen Van Hung, 35 years old, living in N11B Dich Vong Building, that people ran businesses on the roads, leaving waste in front of the building.

He was concerned that if there was a fire or explosion, rescue teams would struggle to access the building.

In June last year, the Hanoi People’s Court imprisoned four officers of Hanoi Housing Development and Management Ltd Company for illegally renting 27 locations on the first floors of buildings.

 

The violators were sentenced from 30 months to 10 years and six months in jail for abusing power and had to return nearly VND22 billion (US$947,800).

The municipal People’s Committee assigned the company to manage 148 relocation buildings with first floors’ area of nearly 57,000 sq.m.

Between 2010 and 2016, the company leased 21 individuals or organisations more than 4,038sq.m at 27 buildings to run businesses without approval from the city People’s Committee. The company did not pay total rental fees of more than VND20 billion to the State budget.

To curb such violations, the municipal People’s Committee has decided the first floors of relocation buildings are public assets and must not be rented for business purposes.

Residents living in the buildings contribute funding to operate, maintain and repair the spaces. Local authorities can assist the management and maintenance if funding is available.

Housing expert Le Van Thinh, former head of Construction Works Quality Management Division under the Ministry of Construction, said that he agreed with the ban on business on the first floors of relocation buildings.

Residents in the buildings lacked public space for community activities, he said, adding that businesses on the first floors of relocation buildings posed risks of environmental hygiene problems, fires and affected local social order and security.

Thinh said that drastic measures were needed to tackle the issue, including stricter punishment. Moreover, authorities should pay more attention to creating jobs for relocated people and ensuring infrastructure in relocation areas including markets or parking areas.  VNS

Hanoi to inspect use and management of apartment buildings

Hanoi to inspect use and management of apartment buildings

The Hanoi Construction Department has announced that it will inspect the use and management of apartment buildings in Hanoi this year.

As Hanoi's new apartment buildings rise, so do disputes

As Hanoi's new apartment buildings rise, so do disputes

Early Thursday morning, Quynh Anh found a footprint on her apartment building’s elevator control panel.  

 
 

Other News

.
28th patient died of Covid-19
28th patient died of Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

This morning Vietnam confirmed another Covid-19-related death, a 36-year-old man who suffered from chronic kidney failure.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 26
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases reported, 15 patients in serious conditions

Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City will expel all foreigners who have been found to have illegally entered the country.

Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health kicked off a five-year project on developing district- and commune-level healthcare systems in 13 provinces nationwide at an online conference held on August 25.

Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.

Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

You don’t have to take a challenging trip up high mountains to see the clouds from a close distance. 

Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.

Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Thousands of foreign workers and stranded tourists in the central city of Da Nang have been tested for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as part of the city's efforts to fight the pandemic.

National social security system needed
National social security system needed
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Social Security Department in the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks on his ministry’s plan to develop a national social security system in all provinces and cities nationwide.

Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Thom, 52, of Chinh Gian Ward, Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District, got milk, vegetables, eggs, hand sanitiser and a mask for free at a mobile supermarket last weekend.

Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Le, Deputy Director of the Market Surveillance, under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, talks about Vietnam's strict regulations on food safety in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.

Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Do Thanh Hai, a math major at the Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted in Hai Duong province, began cherishing the dream of studying in the US when he was a secondary school student.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 25
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Hai Duong suspends services as grocery store identified as new COVID-19 cluster

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having come into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 

Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

More than 400 Lao students are expected to return to Vietnam via the central province of Quang Tri.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnamese police on August 24 arrested 21 Chinese citizens who are wanted by Chinese authorities on charges of frauds and property appropriation.

Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Many restaurants throughout Hanoi capital have put up ‘transparent shields’ and arranged seats in a way to maintain a safe distance between customers, in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 