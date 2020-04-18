Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on April 18 to launch a remote medical examination and treatment platform and Bluezone application to help the community in COVID-19 prevention and control.

At the event, doctors from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital used the remote medical examination and treatment platform to connect with the general hospital of Muong Khuong district in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to make electrocardiographic consultations and ultrasound scans remotely for people with chronic diseases who should be examined.

They also connected online with the general hospital of Ha Tinh city in the central province of the same name, and offered online check-up for a patient in Quang Xuong district of central Thanh Hoa province.

The doctors provided thorough consultations for the patients through an app on their mobile phones, in which they can see each other.

Meanwhile, Bluezone is a solution applying the Bluetooth low energy (BLE). When smartphones are installed with the Bluezone app, they are able to detect others within 2 metres and memorize themselves. If the app user is positive for the SARS-CoV-2 (known as F0), through the saved data, health authorities can identify the F1 in close contact with F0 and the system will alert the F1 users about the risk of infection. They will be also provided with instructions to contact the competent health authorities for assistance. It is worth mentioning that the Bluezone app is confidential, anonymous and transparent, as it only stores data on the user's phone, and does not transfer user’s information and location to the system.

Speaking at the event, PM Phuc highly evaluated the remote medical examination and treatment platform. He emphasised that this is an initial milestone towards the digital transformation of the health sector and towards a larger goal of becoming a digital and smart nation.

The platform, developed by the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, to be deployed with low initial costs, he said, adding that it can help save money and time for patients and reduce overloading at higher-level hospitals.

The Government leader also praised the Bluezone app for promptly providing people with another tool to safeguard their health and the community.

He asked the Ministries of Information and Communication, and Health to coordinate in speeding up digital transformation in the health sector and gradually forming a healthcare and disease prevention system based on digital technology, and applying digital technology in all health clinics.

PM Phuc also lauded efforts made by doctors, technology experts and businesses in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak requires hospitals to offer more remote medical examination channels to help people gain timely, convenient and safe access to health services, he stressed.

The PM asked the Hanoi Medical University Hospital to drastically implement remote medical check-ups and treatment, and requested to Heath Ministry to expand the application to other hospitals across the nation. VNA