Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 12:41:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go

 
 
04/06/2020    11:17 GMT+7

Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go hinh anh 1

Doctors conduct online consultancy at a provincial hospital.

Experts said remote health examination and treatment was an effective measure to raise work effectiveness in grassroots levels while reducing the burden on upper-level hospitals.

It also helped patients by cutting their travel time and expenses.

However, the implementation of remote health examination and treatment still met lots of obstacles, especially payment with health insurance.

Chairing the conference, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said remote health examination and treatment meant multi-hospital consultations and could not replace traditional examination and treatment.

Two main problems should be resolved, Long said, including how grassroots-level hospitals learn skills regularly and when they are in need, and how residents receive health support regularly and when they are in need.

An effective system is needed to apply information technology in the work.

Long said multi-hospital and online consultancy helped bring the best treatment method for COVID-19 patients, especially serious ones, the 43-year-old British pilot for example.

“The best professors and experts of the health sector have online discussions about his condition and proper treatment for him. So far he has had initial improvement,” said Long.

Long asked hospitals to set up a strategy for using online health examination and treatment systems.

“We should push technology into the system to promote its efficiency and quality,” he said.

Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Medical Services Administration, said thanks to remote health examination and treatment, residents in remote areas could access high-quality medical services but expenses for travel and services would be minimised.

 

Central hospitals have enough capacity and infrastructure for the project, according to Khue.

The project’s main activities include telemedicine counselling, telemedicine consultation, remote image diagnostic consultation, remote anatomy and surgical consultation, use of apps in medical services and technology transfer.

Fifteen hospitals across the country in the satellite hospital system are scheduled to join the project.

Most of the expenses for the project come from the State budget and as many as 400 hospitals in provinces and districts will benefit from the project.

Nguyen Lan Hieu, Director of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, said the hospital had conducted remote health examinations and treatment for district-level hospitals.

The hospital had offered remote consultancy twice a week for 16 satellite hospitals.

In the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, the Hanoi Medical University Hospital not only connected to the provincial hospital but also 11 district hospitals.

“The most difficult problem is the infrastructure and equipment for the work. Payment for doctors also meet obstacles because a proper policy is needed,” said Hieu.

Tran Minh Dien, Deputy Director of the National Paediatrics Hospital, said the hospital had used video calls for online consultancy successfully in 10 cases.

“To conduct remote health examination and treatment successfully, we need good task forces and detailed concerned policies,” he said.

To implement the project soon, Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Long asked the Health Insurance Department to urgently work with the Department of Planning and Finance to set up a system of expenses for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance./.VNA

Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service

Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service

Telemedicine, a technology-based model to support medical treatment and healthcare, is in wide use in many countries. 

 
 

Other News

.
British pilot condition greatly improves
British pilot condition greatly improves
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is nodding, smiling and evening shaking hands with healthcare workers.

Cash in hand isn't always what it seems
Cash in hand isn't always what it seems
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thanh Phong, 20, of Ngoc Hoa Commune, in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, was recently arrested due to circulating counterfeit money.

Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged
Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

By offering free haircuts to poor people, orphans and disabled children, Dang Thi Phuong and her employees give and receive plenty of smiles.

VN needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall
VN needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to train more nurses starting now since it has been forecast that, with its ageing population, there will be a shortage of 40,000-50,000 of them by 2030.

Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow
Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Whenever he has free time, Ho Xuan Thien, an elderly villager from the Ta Oi ethnic group in the central province of Thua Thien Hue's A Luoi District, takes out a crossbow to practise shooting in the back garden.

Transgender couple on the challenges of parenting
Transgender couple on the challenges of parenting
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Minh Khang and Minh Anh have become the first transgender couple in Vietnam to naturally have a baby. Their daughter, Thien An, was born two weeks ago at a hospital in Dong Thap Province.

Three people in Ha Tinh die of electric shock
Three people in Ha Tinh die of electric shock
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Three people in the central province of Ha Tinh died after getting an electric shock on Wednesday morning.

Russian pilot injured in a fall while paragliding in Yen Bai
Russian pilot injured in a fall while paragliding in Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A Russian pilot has been injured after falling into the cliff from the height of 20 metres when participating in the 2020 paragliding festival held in Mu Cang Chai District in the northwestern province of Yen Bai.

Vietnam continues denying entry to foreigners
Vietnam continues denying entry to foreigners
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Even though Vietnam is allowing foreign experts and specialists working on projects to enter the country, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 3
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community Covid-19 infections for 48 days

Parents sue school over online study fees in HCM City
Parents sue school over online study fees in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Around 100 parents in Ho Chi Minh City are preparing to sue a local school over online study fees.

Voices of Vietnamese children survey released
Voices of Vietnamese children survey released
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Result of the survey “The Voices of Vietnamese Children” was released by the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) and the Save the Children International (SCI) in Hanoi on June 2.

Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says
Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The government unveils plans to turn Adolf Hitler's birthplace into a police station.

HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators
HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked the People’s Committee to approve an additional subsidy of VND161 billion (US$6.9 million) for public bus operators this year.

VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities
VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

The health ministry’s Medical Services Administration will partner with eight local and international NGOs in rehabilitation activities to improve life quality and community integration of the disabled in Vietnam

Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
PHOTOSicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi is experiencing scorching hot weather which is forecasted to last until June 9.

George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

As fury over George Floyd's killing continues, religious leaders condemn President Trump's actions.

Work to create a smoke-free environment
Work to create a smoke-free environment
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Medical Examination and Treatment Department and director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund speaks about his organisation’s efforts to create a smoke-free environment.

How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

American news-based television channel CNN has recently hailed success story of Viet Nam in the fight against COVID-19 with no fatalities.

A rare and vital talent
A rare and vital talent
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

There’s an old adage that will never be solved. What came first? The chicken or the egg?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 