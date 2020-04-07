Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 13:53:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Repairs of Thang Long Bridge must be completed by September: ministry

 
 
07/04/2020    12:28 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant offices to complete surface damage repairs of Hanoi's Thang Long Bridge by September.

Repairs of Thang Long Bridge must be completed by September: ministry
Many cracks have been found on the Thang Long Bridge's surface after several repairs. VNA/VNS Photo Viet Hung

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN), the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Transport Infrastructure were asked to hasten the repairs.

The ministry requested the DRVN to select technical and technological solutions and carry out the repairs using capital from the road maintenance fund.

During the repair, solutions to ensure traffic safety for people and vehicles in the construction area must be taken into consideration.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure was assigned to take part in consulting and approving the repair plan as well as monitor the progress.

The Department of Science and Technology would participate as an expert on technology and technical solutions to ensure quality for long-term use, said the ministry.

The bridge’s surface underwent two major repairs in 2009 and from 2012 to 2014, according to the DRVN.

However, the bridge became badly damaged again.

 

In 2009, the bridge’s entire surface was repaired with stone mastic asphalt (SMA).

After a period of use, the SMA layer became unstable leading to cracks that allowed water to slip through and damage the bridge’s surface.

In 2012-2014, the ministry repaired the SMA surface using the US-based HallBros’ paving machines using polymer asphalt and concrete but after a short time, many faults occurred.

According to the ministry, the bridge is managed by three units.

Thai Ha Railway Joint Stock Company manages the bridge’s entire structure, steel platform, expansion joints of the second-floor deck, and lighting system on the bridge.

The Department of Road No.1 (under the DRVN) manages the road surface for cars and Hanoi Transport Department takes care the surface of the roads leading to both sides of the bridge, the road section for authorities’ duty and railing system.

Thang Long Bridge has a total length of 1.6km and spans the Red River, connecting the city with Noi Bai Airport. – VNS

Transport minister pledged long-term, comprehensive repairs to Thang Long Bridge's surface damages

Transport minister pledged long-term, comprehensive repairs to Thang Long Bridge's surface damages

Transport minister Nguyen Van The pledged to find the best method to repair the surface of Hanoi's Thang Long Bridge after multiple cracks and subsidence have developed but no long-term solution has been put forward.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vocational school tries e-learning during COVID-19 crisis
Vocational school tries e-learning during COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Principle of Hanoi College for Electromechanics, Dong Van Ngoc, spoke about the e-learning programme the college has employed during its closure because of COVID-19.

Removing all landmines and unexploded ordnance in Vietnam by 2030, can it be done?
Removing all landmines and unexploded ordnance in Vietnam by 2030, can it be done?
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

While it has been decades since Vietnam has experienced war, the country is still suffering from a legacy of landmines and unexploded ordnance found in many villages throughout the country. 

Texting campaign raises over $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts
Texting campaign raises over $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A total of more than 126 billion VND (over 5.35 million USD) had been raised via a texting campaign for Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 as at 11am on April 5, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 245
Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 245
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health confirmed four more people positive for SARS-CoV-2 on late April 6, adding up to 245 cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam so far.

Ha Tinh: Churches host masses despite regulations on COVID-19
Ha Tinh: Churches host masses despite regulations on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Several parishes in Ha Tinh Province held public masses last weekend despite the Government’s ban on large gatherings and travel restrictions to contain COVID-19.

HCM City: Famous lecturer dies after falling from 14th floor
HCM City: Famous lecturer dies after falling from 14th floor
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A lecturer of Banking University of HCM City has died after reportedly falling from 14th floor of an apartment building in HCM City.

Over 277,700 signatures collected in Hanoi supporting elimination of nuclear weapons
Over 277,700 signatures collected in Hanoi supporting elimination of nuclear weapons
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Over 277,700 signatures have been collected in Hanoi in the first phase of a campaign called “Appeal of the Hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors)”, which calls for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
ASEAN strengthens measures to control COVID-19
VIDEOicon  11 giờ trước 

Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 with the number of new cases and fatalities surging, ASEAN countries have been taking measures to mitigate the outbreak.

Coronavirus: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns over lockdown trips
Coronavirus: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns over lockdown trips
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Scotland's chief medical officer quits after visiting her second home despite the lockdown rules.

Coronavirus: The race to stop the virus spread in Asia's 'biggest slum'
Coronavirus: The race to stop the virus spread in Asia's 'biggest slum'
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The death of a man in Mumbai's densely-packed Dharavi has sparked a frantic race to trace his contacts.

Coronavirus: Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers
Coronavirus: Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The workers will be paid - but some have complained of overcrowded and dirty conditions.

Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19
Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion ($28.2 million), the first stage, in support of the poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Nearly 7,000 workers at 33 companies in Tan Thuan Processing Zone have become unemployed due to Covid-19.

Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will limit the number of passengers on flights to Ho Chi Minh City from April 6-15 following a request from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnamese stuck at Thai airport get help

Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  06/04/2020 

The central city of Da Nang quarantines all people coming from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – two COVID-19 affected hubs – for 14 days at quarantine sites starting on April 5.

Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning
Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

For the second morning in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Vietnam.

Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Is your favourite coffee shop closed? The restaurant you love to eat at shut right now? Don’t worry too much, we have option for you. 

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 5 informed Vietnam citizens of new entry-exit regulations the Lao Government has issued as an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 