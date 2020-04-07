Repairs of Thang Long Bridge must be completed by September: ministry

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant offices to complete surface damage repairs of Hanoi's Thang Long Bridge by September.

Many cracks have been found on the Thang Long Bridge's surface after several repairs. VNA/VNS Photo Viet Hung

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN), the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Transport Infrastructure were asked to hasten the repairs.

The ministry requested the DRVN to select technical and technological solutions and carry out the repairs using capital from the road maintenance fund.

During the repair, solutions to ensure traffic safety for people and vehicles in the construction area must be taken into consideration.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure was assigned to take part in consulting and approving the repair plan as well as monitor the progress.

The Department of Science and Technology would participate as an expert on technology and technical solutions to ensure quality for long-term use, said the ministry.

The bridge’s surface underwent two major repairs in 2009 and from 2012 to 2014, according to the DRVN.

However, the bridge became badly damaged again.

In 2009, the bridge’s entire surface was repaired with stone mastic asphalt (SMA).

After a period of use, the SMA layer became unstable leading to cracks that allowed water to slip through and damage the bridge’s surface.

In 2012-2014, the ministry repaired the SMA surface using the US-based HallBros’ paving machines using polymer asphalt and concrete but after a short time, many faults occurred.

According to the ministry, the bridge is managed by three units.

Thai Ha Railway Joint Stock Company manages the bridge’s entire structure, steel platform, expansion joints of the second-floor deck, and lighting system on the bridge.

The Department of Road No.1 (under the DRVN) manages the road surface for cars and Hanoi Transport Department takes care the surface of the roads leading to both sides of the bridge, the road section for authorities’ duty and railing system.

Thang Long Bridge has a total length of 1.6km and spans the Red River, connecting the city with Noi Bai Airport. – VNS