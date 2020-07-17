Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi

A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.

The repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen in Hanoi on July 16 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Attending the ceremony, for the Vietnamese side, were representatives from the Board of Directors of Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Personnel (VNOSMP), the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and, for the US side, were US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink and representatives from the US MIA Office in Hanoi.

The Vietnamese side’s representatives handed over to the US side a set of remains which was recovered during the 139st Joint Field Activities from May 5 to June 23, 2020.

The set of remains had been unilaterally reviewed and concluded by Vietnamese forensic specialists that it might be associated with the US servicemen missing during the war in Vietnam and was recommended to bring to Hawaii, the US, for further review.

Addressing at the repatriation ceremony, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink expressed deep gratitude and high appreciation for the full and effective cooperation of the Vietnamese Government and people.

He vowed to continue supporting Vietnam in searching and gathering the remains of Vietnamese soldiers missing during the war as well as in addressing war consequences.

The seeking of the remains of US servicemen missing during the war in Vietnam is humanitarian cooperation between the Vietnamese and US Governments. This is the 153rd hand-over of American missing servicemen’s remains since 1973./. VNA