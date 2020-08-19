Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences

20/08/2020    09:43 GMT+7

More cases of journalists blackmailing businesses have been discovered and prosecuted in the last three years.

Le Van Ly of Nhan Dao & Doi Song (Humanity and Life) online magazine has been caught by Ba Ria-Vung Tau Police extorting VND40 million from a building material company.

Dao Thi Thanh Binh

Just a short time before, Tran Trong Lam from Suc Khoe va Doi Song newspaper (Health and Life) was caught extorting VND210 million from the Kinh Do Clinic headquartered in Bac Giang province.

Lam, after discovering that the clinic made some mistakes, threatened its shareholders, telling them if they did not pay him in exchange for his silence, he would write articles about the mistakes and publish them in the newspaper.

Two other reporters, including Tran Tuyet Nhung and Bui Thi Xuan, also got involved in the case, and were detained by the Bac Giang Police.

On July 20, the Thanh Hoa Police issued a decision to prosecute and detain six defendants, including two reporters from the Tai Chinh Doanh Nghiep Magazine (Corporate Finance) for extorting assets.

On May 12, some strangers came to see Ho Dinh Tung, deputy chair of Tinh Gia district People’s Committee, and asked for consultancy on compensation for site clearance. After an exchange, a man put a notebook with banknotes inside Tung’s hands and filmed the scene.

The strangers used the clip to extort Tung, demanding VND5 billion. Tung then asked for help from the police.

On December 20, 2018, the Bac Giang Police released a decision to take legal proceedings against Dao Thi Thanh Binh, who was then a reporter of Thuong Hieu va Cong Luan newspaper (Brand and Public Opinion), for extorting assets.

Binh discovered that Luxshare-ICT Vietnam, a foreign invested enterprise in Bac Giang province, with 4,000 workers, started building dormitories for workers while it was still waiting for licensing. She contacted the company and told the company to pay money, or Binh would write an article about the problem.

Binh, through a broker, said she wanted $100,000 in exchange for her silence. She was told that the company accepted to pay $70,000.

The company reported the case to the police and Binh was arrested.

On October 31, 2019, the Dong Hoi City Police in Quang Binh province released the decision to put Nguyen Huu Nhat, born in 1993, in Quang Hoa commune, Ba Don Town, into detention for property appropriation.

The police caught Nhat extorting VND8 million from Dong Hoi Hospital.

In August 2019, the My Tho Court sentenced Phan Dung in HCMC to 8 years and 6 months in prison and Nguyen Van Uan in Dak Lak for 7 years in prison on charges of asset appropriation. 

Le Bang - N. Hien

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health this morning reported one more fresh case of COVID-19, taking the national infection tally to 984.

Additional day off for National Day from 2021
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site in central Vietnam, said on August 19 that it is to offer free COVID-19 testing for foreign visitors looking to depart the locality.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

