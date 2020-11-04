Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/11/2020 15:13:13 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Rescue workers launch search for landslide victims in central Vietnam

04/11/2020    15:09 GMT+7

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the remaining 12 missing victims of a landslide which hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on the evening of October 12 in Phong Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

A total of 12 people remain missing following a landslide at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant area in the central province of Thua Thien Hue. As part of efforts to search and rescue victims of the natural disaster, hundreds of soldiers and specialised vehicles have been mobilised.
Rescue efforts begin on the early morning of November 3. Relief forces made up of military personnel, border guards, and members of the police urgently join in efforts to look for the 12 missing victims of the landslide at the hydropower plant.
Rescuers take to boats in order to search for missing victims on the Rao Trang river.
Excavators are utilised as a means of removing soil as the search for missing victims of the disaster gets underway.
A scene of devastation can be seen at the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant following the landslide.
Rescue efforts face numerous challenges caused by the terrain, especially as the mud and soil are so thick.
Rescue efforts face numerous challenges caused by the terrain, especially as the mud and soil are so thick.
 
A collection of the numerous items found over the course of several days
Sniffer dogs are used in the search for victims at the landslide site.
VOV

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance

 
 

.
Storm Goni poses danger both on mainland and at sea
4 giờ trước 

Goni is dangerous both on the mainland and at sea, with vessels operating in the affected zones bearing high risks from gusts, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
4 giờ trước 

After 4 months of studying carefully, Dr. Nguyen Phan Tu Dung and his colleagues arrived at conclusion that patient Le Van Men, 35, hailing from the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang, has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome.

Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: experts
7 giờ trước 

Industry 4.0 had brought with it a fresh wave of new technology that required new skills to use, and if Vietnamese educational institutions did not keep up with the times, Vietnamese workers were in danger of losing out at home.

US praise Vietnam for help catching sexual predator
6 giờ trước 

Law enforcement officers in the US have praised the support and professionalism of their Vietnamese counterparts following the arrest in HCM City of a wanted child sex offender.

Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
9 giờ trước 

To help rural children get access to books, Nguyen Van Phap in Binh Thanh Village of central Quang Ngai Province’s Nghia Hanh District spent his own money building a library.

Teachers under pressure to implement new methodology reform
8 giờ trước 

Currently, 71,941 teachers are needed for preschools and general schools.

Lessons from natural disasters in central region
17 giờ trước 

October left devastation for millions of people in central Vietnam.

A good friend of Vietnam
18 giờ trước 

French Consul General in HCMC Vincent Floreani has been in Vietnam for more than three years.

HCM City expands e-government services
19 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities provided 668 online public administrative services at level 3 and 4 in various fields in the first quarter of the year, and more than 80 per cent of local residents and organisations said they were satisfied with the services.

COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenue
20 giờ trước 

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is projected to cost Viet Nam nearly VND 200,000 billion (US$ 9.4 billion) in budget revenue, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
22 giờ trước 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

Vietnam to test Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers in November
21 giờ trước 

The Administration of Science Technology and Training and leading scientists in Vietnam had a meeting at the Military Medical University on November 2 to discuss Covid-19 vaccine trials on volunteers.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 3 (updated hourly)
03/11/2020 

Over 100 evacuated over landslide threat in Hoa Binh

Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire
03/11/2020 

Three women were killed in a fire at a bar in the northern Vinh Phuc Province on Monday night.

Skin disease spread among cows and buffaloes in Vietnam warned
03/11/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has warned about a skin disease spread among cows and buffaloes in the country.

Typhoon Molave leaves roads throughout central Vietnam damaged
03/11/2020 

The impact of typhoon Molave has served to damage the Ho Chi Minh Trail and La Son-Tuy Loan highway and key roads in the central region, with repair work set to carried out in a rapid manner to help bring transportation back to normal.

Hoi An tackling aftermath of Storm Molave
03/11/2020 

Though Storm Molave did not damage Hoi An ancient town’s architecture, local people still suffered a great deal when the rains arrived, having not long ago recovered from a second wave of COVID-19.

Storm Goni to batter central region with torrential downpour
03/11/2020 

Goni, the 10th storm to reach the East Sea this year, is forecast to make landfall in the central region, which was hit by a number of devastating storms and floods in October.

Farmer invents his way to success
03/11/2020 

Nguyen Kim Hung, of Cau Dao Village, the northern province of Bac Ninh’s Gia Binh District, was honoured as one of the most outstanding farmers of the country this year.

Rat meat dominates Hai Duong market
02/11/2020 

A market in the northern province of Hai Duong has become famous for selling rat meat which is a local specialty.

