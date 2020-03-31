Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 11:20:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City

 
 
05/04/2020    09:14 GMT+7

The ability to order food online will help people limit the amount they go out during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, with Ho Chi Minh City being home to a number of fantastic restaurants that provide shipment services.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 1

Customers are able to purchase both Vietnamese and Korean cuisine at Xu Food restaurant, a spot that has developed into one of the most popular eateries for young people in the southern city.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 2

Each dish comes at a price of between VND20,000 and VND70,000.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 3

Rice with chicken is a best seller at Delichi, with the restaurant proving to be a top choice for diners who are staying at home to curb the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 4

The price of each dish ranges from VND33,000 to VND52,000.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 5

For diners looking to enjoy a healthy lunch, Canopee86 - Healthy Food & Drink represents the best choice.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 6

A range of nutritious and delicious food can be ordered from the restaurant throughout the day, including salad dishes, a range of vegetables, rice, and noodles.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 7

Canopee86 is offering a special fresh salad and lemon fruit in the fight against the COVID-19. Each item on the menu is priced between VND40,000 and VND90,000.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 8
 

An Dem SG is a familiar spot for many food lovers in the southern metropolis. The restaurant is open between 2pm and 2am each day and features a variety of different kinds of food from the Republic of Korea.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 9

Dishes are priced from VND30,000 to VND55,000.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 10

Saigon Ship Do An Dem 24h has a vast menu featuring 50 dishes, with bread, pizza, salad, and fried chicken being among the most popular choices.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 11

Each dish is priced between VND25,000 and VND50,000 with a regular shipment taking up to 30 minutes to be delivered.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 12

Alo Cu Dem restaurant is not to be missed by diners looking to eat in Ho Chi Minh City.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 13

Sui Cao Ngoc Y is an eatery that operates from 11pm to 1am each day with rood reasonably priced from VND30,000 to VND60,000.

restaurant suggestions for delivery services in hcm city hinh 14

Nguyen restaurant is famous for its night shipment service that operates out of District 12 in the southern city. Here, dishes are priced from VND50,000 to VND350,000 each.

Zing/VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
Overseas Vietnamese students who choose to stay in pandemic-hit areas
VIDEOicon  4 giờ trước 

Over the past few weeks, while a large number of overseas Vietnamese students have returned home amid COVID-19 concerns, others have decided to stay on in their host countries. 

Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
Physical distance - Vietnam enters a battle for life
VIDEOicon  14 giờ trước 

The pandemic is threatening the entire human race. Practicing physical distance is what we need to do to protect every individual, our beloved families in the whole society.

HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
HCM City establishes 62 posts for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has signed a decision to set up 62 posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control throughout the city.

Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
Foreign tourists pen heartfelt message following quarantine period
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Two tourists from Ireland have displayed their sincere thanks to Vietnamese medical workers for the assistance provided to the pair during their compulsory 14-day quarantine period in Nghe An which came about as a result of COVID-19 epidemic.

Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
Romans-sur-Isère: Two killed and others wounded in France knife attack
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A man is in custody after shoppers were attacked in the south-eastern town of Romans-sur-Isère.

Coronavirus: Five-year-old among latest UK victims
Coronavirus: Five-year-old among latest UK victims
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A child with underlying health conditions is among 708 people whose deaths were reported in the past day.

Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has extended lockdown measures in the country until 25 April.

Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Indonesia on April 4 confirmed 106 new patients of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.

Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest Coronavirus News
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Social distancing is an important solution in containing the spread of COVID-19, members of the National Steering Committee for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19 said.

Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

A total of 30 checkpoints aimed at detecting cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been set up in Hanoi on April 2 with people entering the capital having their body temperatures checked.

Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice to trace all people in close contact with the 237th COVID-19 patient, a 64-year-old Swedish man, who was reported infected with the coronavirus on April 1 after being hospitalised for a accident.

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.

How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Some teachers have lost their jobs as schools and foreign language centers have closed, while others have managed to find other jobs to overcome the difficult period.

Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
Coronavirus: Indonesia grapples with fear of a hidden virus surge
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vast and far-flung, Indonesia faces a unique struggle against the virus - many fear it is on the losing side.

Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
Robert F Kennedy: Search for granddaughter and her young son
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
SOCIETYicon  04/04/2020 

A day of mourning is held for the 3,300 people who died in China, where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Berlin officials say 200,000 masks have been diverted to the US under a law invoked by Donald Trump.

Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 