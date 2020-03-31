Restaurant suggestions for delivery services in HCM City

The ability to order food online will help people limit the amount they go out during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, with Ho Chi Minh City being home to a number of fantastic restaurants that provide shipment services.

Customers are able to purchase both Vietnamese and Korean cuisine at Xu Food restaurant, a spot that has developed into one of the most popular eateries for young people in the southern city.

Each dish comes at a price of between VND20,000 and VND70,000.

Rice with chicken is a best seller at Delichi, with the restaurant proving to be a top choice for diners who are staying at home to curb the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

The price of each dish ranges from VND33,000 to VND52,000.

For diners looking to enjoy a healthy lunch, Canopee86 - Healthy Food & Drink represents the best choice.

A range of nutritious and delicious food can be ordered from the restaurant throughout the day, including salad dishes, a range of vegetables, rice, and noodles.

Canopee86 is offering a special fresh salad and lemon fruit in the fight against the COVID-19. Each item on the menu is priced between VND40,000 and VND90,000.

An Dem SG is a familiar spot for many food lovers in the southern metropolis. The restaurant is open between 2pm and 2am each day and features a variety of different kinds of food from the Republic of Korea.

Dishes are priced from VND30,000 to VND55,000.

Saigon Ship Do An Dem 24h has a vast menu featuring 50 dishes, with bread, pizza, salad, and fried chicken being among the most popular choices.

Each dish is priced between VND25,000 and VND50,000 with a regular shipment taking up to 30 minutes to be delivered.

Alo Cu Dem restaurant is not to be missed by diners looking to eat in Ho Chi Minh City.

Sui Cao Ngoc Y is an eatery that operates from 11pm to 1am each day with rood reasonably priced from VND30,000 to VND60,000.

Nguyen restaurant is famous for its night shipment service that operates out of District 12 in the southern city. Here, dishes are priced from VND50,000 to VND350,000 each.

Zing/VOV