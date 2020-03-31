Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out

 
 
01/04/2020    08:56 GMT+7

With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out hinh anh 1

Illustrative image

Grab users can now easily search for and buy a wide assortment of foodstuffs ranging from canned and readily processed foods to fresh foods and bottled drinks from its partner convenience stores, retail chains and supermarkets.

The orders will be forwarded directly to GrabMart's merchant partners, and shippers receiving the orders will go directly to the store, provide the order number, and deliver the goods to customers.

Le Thi Thanh Hoa, a Grab user, said this service addressed his fears about going to crowded shopping places such as traditional markets and supermarkets.

Be has begun piloting a service called Be di cho, meaning the Be divers will buy foods from the market for the users.

 

Be drivers buy foods and goods at places users want, but the order is limited to 500,000 VND (22 USD).

The latest survey by Nielsen Vietnam and Infocus Mekong Mobile Panel found that the COVID-19 epidemic has a strong impact on Vietnamese consumption trends. People have reduced the frequency of their visits to supermarkets and grocery stores by 50 percent and to traditional and fresh food markets by more than 60 percent, it found.

This has helped increase online shopping by more than 25 percent./.VNA

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

 
 

Other News

.
Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Da Nang has suspended all visits to patients at hospitals and health consultancy at private clinics to help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, while schools and universities will stay shut until April 15.

Mekong Delta's "start-up farmer" in search of organic rice
Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Graduating from the Mekong Delta’s prestigious Can Tho University, 24-year-old Pham Thanh Vu still refers himself as a farmer in the truest sense of the word.

Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.

Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum with no more than 20 passengers.

Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts
Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam as from 00:00 of April 1 until the end of April 15 as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung has directed the Department of Health to set up 10 working groups and arrange 10 rapid COVID-19 test stations in the city. At first, tests will be implemented in the wards around Bach Mai Hospital.

HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

HCM City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has agreed to a proposal from the municipal Transport Department on suspending all public bus services in the locality from April 1 to the end of April 15.

Vietnamese people's confidence in Government's response to COVID-19 highest worldwide: German survey
Vietnamese people's confidence in Government’s response to COVID-19 highest worldwide: German survey
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Up to 62 percent of respondents in Vietnam say that their government is doing “right amount” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the biggest public survey on COVID-19 conducted by the Berlin-based Dalia Research.

Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project
Deputy PM calls for setting up managing unit for delayed expressway project
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Government Office said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has ordered the setting up of a managing unit for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project.

Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April
Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19
Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has issued guidelines for schools and vocational education centres to extend online and television-based teaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas
Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

It’s not the first time Nguyen Van Chien has been sent on a mission, but it is the first time he has been stationed at a quarantine zone to prevent a pandemic.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising
Numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Asia-Pacific keep rising
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region continued to report new COVID-19 cases and deaths on March 31.

Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has established three task forces to implement rapid COVID-19 tests in the area around Bach Mai Hospital, fast emerging as a complicated hot spot of the country.

Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
SOCIETYicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnam had confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 on March 31, with the latest patient a 10-year-old boy living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
SOCIETYicon  31/03/2020 

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.

30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
SOCIETYicon  31/03/2020 

An American woman attacked health staff and tried to flee from the Ministry of Public Security’s Hospital 199 in central Da Nang city when she was brought to the hospital for quarantine on March 30 morning.

Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam's start-up culture
Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
SOCIETYicon  31/03/2020 

Any time Le Thanh Tung feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn.

More News
. Latest news

