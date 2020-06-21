Risk of dengue fever outbreak in Hanoi

Environmental pollution, waste and temporary houses at construction sites are risk factors for a dengue outbreak in Hanoi, said Nguyen Khac Hien, director of Hanoi Department of Health.

A health worker looks for mosquito larvae in a residential area in Hanoi's Hai Ba Trung District.

Rain and hot weather from June to August create favourable conditions for mosquitoes to develop and could spread on a large scale if prevention and control measures are not put in place, he said.

Since the beginning of the year, the capital city has recorded 247 cases of dengue and no deaths.

The number of infected cases decreased by 56 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

In Phuc Tho District, 89 people in eight communes caught the disease, 81 of which were from Tam Hiep Commune.

The Department of Health has requested localities to take measures to combat dengue fever, such as cleaning and killing larvae, especially in high-risk areas.

The department also asked local authorities to pay more attention in fighting the disease along with raising awareness and calling on the participation of people and organisations.

Training courses to improve skills for supervisory teams and the inspection of prevention and control work should be enhanced to promptly handle places where epidemics have occurred. VNS