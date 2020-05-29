Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/05/2020 15:39:35 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months

 
 
29/05/2020    14:26 GMT+7

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, river traffic accidents dramatically surged in first five months of the year.

River traffic accidents usually take place in private boats because owners of boats themselves make the vessel without following technique standards (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, from the beginning till now, the country had 32 river traffic accidents killing 31 people and injuring 4 others.

The rate of accidents increased by 33.33 percent while the number of dead people and injured people due to river traffic accidents escalated by 138. 46 percent and 300 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

In May alone, the country reported seven river traffic accidents killing seven people without no injuries.

Statistics has shown that river traffic accidents usually take place with boats carrying people, commodities and agricultural products resulting in many dead victims.

For instance, two people were killed in a river traffic accidents in Tra Ly River in the Northern Province of Thai Binh on January 6. On February 15, a boat carrying 12 people was turned over in La Ma River in the Central Province of Thua Thien – Hue resulting in three people dying.

Six bodies were found after a boat capsized on the Vu Gia Rive in the Central Province of Quang Nam on February 25.

 

According to state competent agencies, such accidents take place because owners of boats themselves make the vessel without following technique standards and traffic safety registration. Moreover, there is no lifejackets in these vessels as per the regulation.

Slight sanctions on boat owners can’t deter them from committing such crime.

Therefore, the Committee petitioned related agencies to tighten control on river traffic and increase punishment to stop these accidents. SGGP

Uyen Phuong

Latest news

