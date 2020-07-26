Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13

26/07/2020    21:45 GMT+7

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a coach overturned in the central province of Quang Binh.

The scene of the accident in the central province of Quang Binh.

The accident happened at about 10am on July 26 on a section of Ho Chi Minh Highway near Phong Nha-Ke Bang - a tourist site in Bo Trach district.

Nine people onboard the 45-seater coach were reported to have died at the scene and four in hospital.

 

Dozens of people injured are being treated at the Vietnam-Cuba Dong Hoi Friendship Hospital and the Hue Central Hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who is Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee, asked the provincial authorities to send forces to the scene and assist victims.

The Deputy PM also requested an investigation into the cause of the accident, asserting that all violations leading to the accident must be strictly dealt with./. VNA

 
 

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.

Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Through preliminary statistics on registration quantity via high school graduation exam in 2020, many universities nationwide are reporting an unanticipated reduction compared to 2019.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 26
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

 Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Enhanced transport infrastructure would help expand the development to Hanoi’s southern part and form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An.

Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable households in Vietnam, especially those belonging to ethnic minority people, migrant and informal workers, 

Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The city has reported no local transmission of the novel coronavirus for the past three months.

Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

At least 8 people were killed and dozens were injured after a passenger bus flipped over a roadside and turned turtle in Quang Binh province on July 26 morning, according to local police.

Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Despite global criticism, Sweden has seen a drop in serious Covid cases without ever having a lockdown.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 25
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

PM urges tightened border control in wake of new local infection of COVID-19

German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The two-seater microlight hits the roof of the large house in the city of Wesel, causing a fire.

France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The system will apply nationwide from September, as the new PM cracks down on "every day violence".

Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

Buddhist monks and nuns of Tam Chuc pagoda, Ha Nam province, on July 24 shaped lanterns into a giant lotus to show the nation’s gratitude towards fallen soldiers.

Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

The northern region of Vietnam has been forecasted to face rain until the end of this month following recent scorching hot spells.

International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

All international flights to the central city of Danang have been ceased after a local man has been tested positive for Covid-19 three times.

Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Quan talks about measures to keep workers employed amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Gia Dinh People’s Hospital in HCM City on Thursday began accepting electronic payment of hospital fees to reduce waiting time and increase patient satisfaction.

Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on Thursday said crimes relating to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were still a big problem due to irresponsibility, loose management and corrupted State employees.

Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Many households in Vietnam have experienced an income drop of up to 70% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey carried out in 53 cities and provinces nationwide.

