Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a coach overturned in the central province of Quang Binh.

The scene of the accident in the central province of Quang Binh.

The accident happened at about 10am on July 26 on a section of Ho Chi Minh Highway near Phong Nha-Ke Bang - a tourist site in Bo Trach district.

Nine people onboard the 45-seater coach were reported to have died at the scene and four in hospital.

Dozens of people injured are being treated at the Vietnam-Cuba Dong Hoi Friendship Hospital and the Hue Central Hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who is Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee, asked the provincial authorities to send forces to the scene and assist victims.

The Deputy PM also requested an investigation into the cause of the accident, asserting that all violations leading to the accident must be strictly dealt with./. VNA