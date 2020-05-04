Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 17:54:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Road angels want to spread their wings

 
 
04/05/2020    17:50 GMT+7

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

Pham Quoc Viet has studied first aid and wants to pass on his knowledge to others who work on the streets of the capital in a bid to save lives.

Road angels want to spread their wings
Pham Quoc Viet, the founder of Angel First Aid Rescue Team. Photos courtesy of Angel First Aid Rescue Team.

The 33-year-old, who lives in Hanoi’s Thanh Tri District, knows only too well what it is like to be a helpless victim. Four years ago he was injured in a road accident in Tuyen Quang Province.

As he lay on the street concussed and waiting for assistance, many other motorists simply passed him by because they did not want to get involved in someone else's accident, he feels.

“I understand the feeling of people who get injured on the road and are left alone,” said Viet, who hails from Nam Dinh Province.

“I am determined not to leave anyone uncared for if they get into road accidents.”

With just basic first aid skills and enthusiasm, after two years in Hanoi, he was helping about 100 people who were victims of traffic accidents but ignored by other commuters.

A little over six months ago he founded as Angel First Aid Rescue Team with four other motorbike riders.

Today his team has more than 30 members made up of ride-hailing staff, delivery drivers and street hawkers.

Road angels want to spread their wings
Viet and his team are ready to help injured people. 

But with the roads being such a dangerous place, there is always room for more.

He added: “There were so many cases where the victims still have a chance of survival if they get basic medical treatment right after the accident.

“But because other drivers do not have proper first aid skills or do not know how to do it, many people have to wait until they are brought to hospitals.”

With most of his team's members lacking basic medical skills, Viet has started hosting first air courses. But his organisation is still financially stretched due to the cost of equipment.

 

“Financial issue is really a challenge,” he said. “Every member uses their own money to buy medical supplies and other necessary first aid equipment.

“Before the new drink driving laws came into effect, the number of accidents involving alcohol was high and it made things really difficult.

“But now, with the new rule, the number has halved and our spending on medical supplies is obviously less.”

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, in 2019, there were more than 17,000 recorded traffic accidents nationwide that injured about 13,000 people and killed more than 7,000.

Hanoi’s Traffic Safety Committee reported that in the first nine months of 2019, there were 958 traffic accidents killing 375 people and injuring more than 600 people.

Road angels want to spread their wings
The Angel team on the night shift.

With the figures so high, Viet knows he and his fellow angels have a tough task on their hands.

He said: “Sometimes I will get a call at midnight. If the victim is in another area, I will inform other team leaders to go there.

“If the accident happened near where I am or the victim’s injuries are too severe and the accident’s location does not have many of my people passing by, I will go there to support the team’s members and to keep my eyes on the victim’s situation.”

“Through this activity, I want to spread community awareness of helping each other between Vietnamese people, and between the Vietnamese and society.

“I also want to send our team’s spirit that regardless of occupations, we encourage everyone who is working on the road to help injured drivers with just basic medical knowledge so there are no more cases of injured people being left alone on the streets.”  VNS

Ly Ly Cao

Knight of the night rescues traffic accident victims

Knight of the night rescues traffic accident victims

It doesn't matter if it's raining or late at night, Le Anh Tuan is always on hand to help victims of traffic accidents.

Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri

Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri

Kindness and enthusiasm are the first thoughts that spring to mind when people meet Le Van Dinh, a motorbike mechanic in the central province of Quang Tri.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion
HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

HCM City has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

Increased internet use by children concerns parents
Increased internet use by children concerns parents
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

E-learning has become a popular model of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to become a new trend in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 4
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Array of health facilities granted permission to conduct COVID-19 tests

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
Coronavirus: World must 'pull together' to find and fund vaccine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

World leaders sign up to a fundraising drive, which aims to raise $8.3bn over the next month.

Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
Coronavirus cure: When will we have a drug to treat it?
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

There are no drugs proven to help doctors treat the disease, but work is under way around the world.

Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
Coronavirus: New lows for deaths in France, Spain and Italy
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A French doctor says tests on samples from patients show the virus was present last year.

HCM City’s health sector to resume immunisations
HCM City’s health sector to resume immunisations
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The HCM City’s Department of Health has ordered healthcare facilities that offer vaccination services to set up plans to return to normal with strict implementation of infection prevention measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The diversity of face masks in Saigon
The diversity of face masks in Saigon
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Social distancing rules during Covid-19 mean that the face mask has become an inseparable part of anyone should he or she want to venture out of the four walls of their house. 

A mobile hospital at sea
A mobile hospital at sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  7 giờ trước 

Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
61 people killed in traffic accidents over holiday weekend
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Sixty-one people have died and 48 others injured on Vietnam’s roads over the three-day holiday weekend.

Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
Coronavirus: Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Russia's cases jump by 10,633 in one day, as Moscow's mayor warns the peak is yet to come.

100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
100 days of COVID-19 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

May 2 marks the 100th day since COVID-19 appeared in Vietnam. VNS presents a timeline of the pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 3
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam yet to declare itself COVID-19 free: health official

Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
Private schools search for help amid Covid-19 difficulties
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

41,000 teachers and employees in HCM City have been laid off temporarily or lost their jobs as private schools face shutdown threat.

Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
Venezuela prison riot leaves more than 40 dead
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

The prisoners rioted over a lack of food and water, with quarantine measures halting family visits.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
Vietnamese citizens brought home from UAE
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 2-3 under the coordination among Vietnam’s relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and UAE authorities.

US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued
SOCIETYicon  03/05/2020 

Border guards of Ho Chi Minh City on May 2 morning rescued a US citizen in distress on the Saigon River.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 