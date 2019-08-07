Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May

Traffic police forces will launch a month-long campaign nationwide from May 15 to June 14 to investigate and punish transport infringements and restore transport safety.

The move aims to better transport safety conditions which got worse during the recent four-day holiday after the Government eased social distancing rules against coronavirus.

Specifically, the campaign targets to seriously enforce the Law on Alcohol Harm Prevention, Decree 100/2019/ND-CP administrative penalties for road traffic offences and rail transport offences, and prevention of illegal racing.

Police officers will inspect road transport vehicles, particular passenger coaches, containers, cars, and motorbikes to punish infringements on drunk driving, drug use, speeding, driving in wrong lanes, helmet wearing, and racing, with a view to minimizing traffic congestion, accidents, and ensuring social orders.

As many as 4,509 traffic accidents occurred nationwide from mid-December to April 14, killing 2,138 people and injuring 3,305 others. The number of accidents dropped 17.31% compared to the same period last year, while the figures of deaths and injuries also declined 16.81% and 20.91%, respectively.

The main reason for the significant reduction was attributable to the positive impacts of the Law on Alcohol Harm Prevention and Control that took effect on January 1, along with Government Decree 100 on increased fines on drink driving. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, people were discouraged from driving and public passenger transport was suspended.

However, a total of 79 people were killed and 76 others injured in 133 traffic accidents across Viet Nam during a four-day holiday./.VGP

