Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 10:58:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May

 
 
08/05/2020    10:37 GMT+7

Traffic police forces will launch a month-long campaign nationwide from May 15 to June 14 to investigate and punish transport infringements and restore transport safety.

Road vehicles to be under scrutiny from mid-May

The move aims to better transport safety conditions which got worse during the recent four-day holiday after the Government eased social distancing rules against coronavirus. 

Specifically, the campaign targets to seriously enforce the Law on Alcohol Harm Prevention, Decree 100/2019/ND-CP administrative penalties for road traffic offences and rail transport offences, and prevention of illegal racing. 

Police officers will inspect road transport vehicles, particular passenger coaches, containers, cars, and motorbikes to punish infringements on drunk driving, drug use, speeding, driving in wrong lanes, helmet wearing, and racing, with a view to minimizing traffic congestion, accidents, and ensuring social orders.

As many as 4,509 traffic accidents occurred nationwide from mid-December to April 14, killing 2,138 people and injuring 3,305 others. The number of accidents dropped 17.31% compared to the same period last year, while the figures of deaths and injuries also declined 16.81% and 20.91%, respectively.

 

The main reason for the significant reduction was attributable to the positive impacts of the Law on Alcohol Harm Prevention and Control that took effect on January 1, along with Government Decree 100 on increased fines on drink driving. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, people were discouraged from driving and public passenger transport was suspended.

However, a total of 79 people were killed and 76 others injured in 133 traffic accidents across Viet Nam during a four-day holiday./.VGP

HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion

HCM City kicks off major traffic projects to ease congestion

HCM City has kicked off 13 major traffic projects with total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$149.12 million), according to the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

Online payments for traffic violations

Online payments for traffic violations

People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam has no coronavirus curve to flatten, say doctors
Vietnam has no coronavirus curve to flatten, say doctors
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Infectious disease doctors discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Vietnam and how it differs from other parts of the world with Health & Life newspaper.

Vietnam to promote pig farming
Vietnam to promote pig farming
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong called for the country's pig farmers to redevelop their stocks safely and quickly during a conference on Wednesday.

Motorbike racers jailed for public disorder during social distancing
Motorbike racers jailed for public disorder during social distancing
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Ten motorbike racers in Hanoi have been sentenced to between five and 16 months in prison for causing public disorder during the country’s social distancing period.

Launch date for Hanoi urban railway remains unknown
Launch date for Hanoi urban railway remains unknown
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi City’s Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project is 99% complete, but some technical problems, hiccups in construction work assessment and approval and difficult procedures have delayed the railway’s launch date.

Sibling soldiers on the frontline against pandemic
Sibling soldiers on the frontline against pandemic
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

On opposite sides of the country, brothers Danh Hai and Danh Thanh Tai have been defending Vietnam’s borders to push back COVID-19. 

Germany set to recruit 230 Vietnamese nurse practitioners
Germany set to recruit 230 Vietnamese nurse practitioners
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Approximately 230 Vietnamese nurse practitioners are to be recruited in order to both study and work in Germany as part of the “Triple Win Nurses – Recruitment of Trainees from Vietnam” co-operation project.

Education Ministry requests regulations on online learning
Education Ministry requests regulations on online learning
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has just issued a formal document to ask Departments of Education & Training and tertiary educational institutes to carry out certain tasks to ensure cyber security in online learning activities.

PM allows lifting of social distancing at schools
PM allows lifting of social distancing at schools
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while chairing a cabinet meeting in Hanoi on May 7, spoke of easing certain measures introduced to tackle the COVID-19, including the removal of social distancing measures at schools.

Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

66 years after the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2020), the Muong Thanh valley, onced a fierce battlefield with the sacrifices of many heroic people, is gradually reviving and changing day by day. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 7
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

VN gains initial success in developing coronavirus vaccine

African swine fever continues to spread in Vietnam
African swine fever continues to spread in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

African swine fever (ASF) is continuing to spread in Vietnam, with outbreaks reported for the first time in 25 communes and recurring in 22 other communes since early this year.

Coronavirus: Dallas hair salon owner jailed for week for defying lockdown
Coronavirus: Dallas hair salon owner jailed for week for defying lockdown
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Shelley Luther told a Texas judge feeding her children was not selfish, but he jailed her for a week.

Public question wearing of face shields at school
Public question wearing of face shields at school
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Some people have questioned whether primary students should wear face masks and face shields all day long at school.

Hanoi CDC leader pleads guilty, ordered to return embezzled funds
Hanoi CDC leader pleads guilty, ordered to return embezzled funds
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC) Nguyen Nhat Cam and his accomplices have pled guilty to the charge of tripling the purchase price of the real-time PCR detection system package

Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi
Blaze at veterinary medicine company claims three lives in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Authorities have found the bodies of three victims of a large fire that broke out at a veterinary medicine company in Phu Thi Industrial Park in Hanoi City’s Gia Lam District.

HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project
HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment the construction of a metro project which has a total investment of VND68 trillion ($2.95 billion).

India gas leak: At least 13 dead after Visakhapatnam accident
India gas leak: At least 13 dead after Visakhapatnam accident
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many of those affected are complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulties breathing.

Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
Kenya and Uganda hit by deadly flooding
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Heavy rains across the region have also destroyed homes, crops and some infrastructure.

Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A woman and her three small children have been found dead in a stream in the northern province of Hoa Binh in a suspected suicide case.

Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
Expensive medical devices gather dust in health care facilities
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Many medical devices worth hundreds of billions of dong in health facilities have not been used for years, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 