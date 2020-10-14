Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/11/2020 12:36:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Robberies in HCM City outskirts increase

05/11/2020    11:11 GMT+7

Robberies have become more frequent in the suburbs of HCM City in recent months, worrying local residents.

The latest case occurred at a convenience store on Au Co Street, Tan Son Nhi Ward, Tan Phu District on October 12. A young man with mask entered the convenience store at around 10pm, when staff members were about to close the store. He suddenly drew a knife and threatened two employees and asked them to open drawers and deliver all of the money to him. After taking VND2.5 million, the man ran out.

Also on October 12, a gold shop in Binh Chanh district was robbed by two men. According to the shop’s staff, the robbers were disguised as customers who wanted to buy two gold rings. They asked the seller to check the rings before paying money and then ran away with the rings.

Also in early October, a woman brought a gas cylinder to a bank in HCM City, faking it as a bomb to rob tens of million VND. The woman was arrested after several hours.

HCM City police have just arrested a robbery gang, with 10 members, led by a 16-year-old boy named Tran Duy Long, from District 11. This gang drove along quiet roads in the outskirts to rob motorbikes. Long confessed that his gang conducted six robberies and three burglaries in Binh Chanh district and three robberies in Binh Tan district.

A few days ago, HCM City police arrested a four-member robbery gang in Hoc Mon district. The robbers are from 16 to 19 years old. This gang targeted taxi and motorbike taxi drivers and those who travelled on suburban roads.

The HCM City police agency has launched a campaign to fight against robbery and crime in the city, particularly in suburban areas.

Cướp bóc lộng hành vùng ven Sài Gòn

 The robber (wearing mask) in the robbery at a convenience store in Tan Phu District, HCMC on October 12.

 
Cướp bóc lộng hành vùng ven Sài Gòn

The robber with a knife in his hand.

Cướp bóc lộng hành vùng ven Sài Gòn

 The robber at the gold shop in Binh Chanh district.

Cướp bóc lộng hành vùng ven Sài Gòn

A gang of robbers arrested recently in HCM City.

Cướp bóc lộng hành vùng ven Sài Gòn

The robbery gang led by a 16-year-old boy in HCM City.

Linh An

HCM City gang gets caught after robbery

HCM City gang gets caught after robbery

A gang of bandits who stole more than VND35 billion (US$1.5 million) in HCM City has been arrested thanks to tip-offs from the public, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 5 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 5 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

PM demands restricting development of small-scale hydropower projects

VN develops sound legal framework to promote gender equality
VN develops sound legal framework to promote gender equality
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Naomi Kitahara, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam, spoke about results achieved in the country's gender equality work as well as ways to improve.

Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks
Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Previously, publishing houses collaborated with authors to organize textbook 'experiments', but in the coming time, these will be carried out with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Young teacher devoted to supporting disadvantaged students
Young teacher devoted to supporting disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Many students in Din Chin – one of the poorest, most remote communes in Muong Khuong District, consider teacher Lo Thi Lan a second mother thanks to her dedication.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 4 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 4 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Passenger fined US$86 for burning tissue paper on flight

Rescue workers launch search for landslide victims in central Vietnam
Rescue workers launch search for landslide victims in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the remaining 12 missing victims of a landslide which hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on the evening of October 12 in Phong Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Storm Goni poses danger both on mainland and at sea
Storm Goni poses danger both on mainland and at sea
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Goni is dangerous both on the mainland and at sea, with vessels operating in the affected zones bearing high risks from gusts, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

After 4 months of studying carefully, Dr. Nguyen Phan Tu Dung and his colleagues arrived at conclusion that patient Le Van Men, 35, hailing from the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang, has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome.

Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: experts
Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: experts
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Industry 4.0 had brought with it a fresh wave of new technology that required new skills to use, and if Vietnamese educational institutions did not keep up with the times, Vietnamese workers were in danger of losing out at home.

US praise Vietnam for help catching sexual predator
US praise Vietnam for help catching sexual predator
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Law enforcement officers in the US have praised the support and professionalism of their Vietnamese counterparts following the arrest in HCM City of a wanted child sex offender.

Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

To help rural children get access to books, Nguyen Van Phap in Binh Thanh Village of central Quang Ngai Province’s Nghia Hanh District spent his own money building a library.

Teachers under pressure to implement new methodology reform
Teachers under pressure to implement new methodology reform
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Currently, 71,941 teachers are needed for preschools and general schools.

Lessons from natural disasters in central region
Lessons from natural disasters in central region
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

October left devastation for millions of people in central Vietnam.

A good friend of Vietnam
A good friend of Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

French Consul General in HCMC Vincent Floreani has been in Vietnam for more than three years.

HCM City expands e-government services
HCM City expands e-government services
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

HCM City authorities provided 668 online public administrative services at level 3 and 4 in various fields in the first quarter of the year, and more than 80 per cent of local residents and organisations said they were satisfied with the services.

COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenue
COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenue
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is projected to cost Viet Nam nearly VND 200,000 billion (US$ 9.4 billion) in budget revenue, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

Vietnam to test Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers in November
Vietnam to test Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers in November
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

The Administration of Science Technology and Training and leading scientists in Vietnam had a meeting at the Military Medical University on November 2 to discuss Covid-19 vaccine trials on volunteers.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 3 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 3 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

Over 100 evacuated over landslide threat in Hoa Binh

Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire
Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

Three women were killed in a fire at a bar in the northern Vinh Phuc Province on Monday night.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 