Robberies in HCM City outskirts increase

Robberies have become more frequent in the suburbs of HCM City in recent months, worrying local residents.

The latest case occurred at a convenience store on Au Co Street, Tan Son Nhi Ward, Tan Phu District on October 12. A young man with mask entered the convenience store at around 10pm, when staff members were about to close the store. He suddenly drew a knife and threatened two employees and asked them to open drawers and deliver all of the money to him. After taking VND2.5 million, the man ran out.

Also on October 12, a gold shop in Binh Chanh district was robbed by two men. According to the shop’s staff, the robbers were disguised as customers who wanted to buy two gold rings. They asked the seller to check the rings before paying money and then ran away with the rings.

Also in early October, a woman brought a gas cylinder to a bank in HCM City, faking it as a bomb to rob tens of million VND. The woman was arrested after several hours.

HCM City police have just arrested a robbery gang, with 10 members, led by a 16-year-old boy named Tran Duy Long, from District 11. This gang drove along quiet roads in the outskirts to rob motorbikes. Long confessed that his gang conducted six robberies and three burglaries in Binh Chanh district and three robberies in Binh Tan district.

A few days ago, HCM City police arrested a four-member robbery gang in Hoc Mon district. The robbers are from 16 to 19 years old. This gang targeted taxi and motorbike taxi drivers and those who travelled on suburban roads.

The HCM City police agency has launched a campaign to fight against robbery and crime in the city, particularly in suburban areas.

The robber (wearing mask) in the robbery at a convenience store in Tan Phu District, HCMC on October 12.

The robber with a knife in his hand.

The robber at the gold shop in Binh Chanh district.

A gang of robbers arrested recently in HCM City.

The robbery gang led by a 16-year-old boy in HCM City.

Linh An