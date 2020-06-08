Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey

Eleventh-grade student Tran Huu Phuc is a typical teenager in many ways. Except he's invented a robotic arm, automatic hand washing matching and solar-powered equipment.

Phuc and the robot arm which can be used to support people with disability or the elderly. — Photo baonghean.vn

The student of 11E class, Tuong Duong High School in Tuong Duong mountainous district, the central province of Nghe An, has had a passion for scientific creation since he was small and can sit for hours tinkering away.

After finishing school for the day, Phuc spends most of his time in his small room to research and satisfy his passion for science.

“I have liked the subject since I was small, and started to pay special attention to it since last year,” said Phuc.

Phuc’s table in his room is full of electronic spare parts, just like a mechanic's workshop.

Phuc often searches for information on the internet and in books. His very first product was a rubbish sweeping robot.

Phuc’s interest in science and technology is encouraged by teacher Mai Dinh Thinh.

Thinh supports Phuc in studying and researching and thanks to his instruction, Phuc’s love for science has only grown.

That’s not all, as Thinh also gives Phuc financial support to help him buy spare parts to make his creations out of.

Phuc’s family is not rich, but thanks to encouragement from family, friends and teachers, Phuc has made useful things.

One of them is a robot arm, which can support people with a disability or the elderly.

“Phuc has a great passion for science and technology, especially producing robots,” Thinh said.

Phuc’s products are useful and have practical applications, said Thinh.

“I hope Phuc’s interests and achievements will be good preparation for him to be strong along his scientific research path,” he said.

Tran Huu Cau, Phuc’s father, said when Phuc was small, whenever he got a new toy, he always tried to dismantle it and then put it back together.

Sometimes, from a remote-controlled car, Phuc remade it into a ship or a digger.

“Despite difficulties, we will create the best condition for Phuc to chase his dreams,” said Cau.

Phuc is scheduled to participate in a provincial scientific and technological competition for high school students this month with three products, including a smart robot arm, some solar-powered equipment and an automatic hand washing machine.

He made the latter decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phuc hopes to one day become a good computer programmer. VNS

