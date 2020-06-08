Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/06/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey

 
 
09/06/2020

Eleventh-grade student Tran Huu Phuc is a typical teenager in many ways. Except he's invented a robotic arm, automatic hand washing matching and solar-powered equipment.

Robotic arm the first step on this 11th grader's scientific journey
Phuc and the robot arm which can be used to support people with disability or the elderly. — Photo baonghean.vn

The student of 11E class, Tuong Duong High School in Tuong Duong mountainous district, the central province of Nghe An, has had a passion for scientific creation since he was small and can sit for hours tinkering away.

After finishing school for the day, Phuc spends most of his time in his small room to research and satisfy his passion for science.

“I have liked the subject since I was small, and started to pay special attention to it since last year,” said Phuc.

Phuc’s table in his room is full of electronic spare parts, just like a mechanic's workshop.

Phuc often searches for information on the internet and in books. His very first product was a rubbish sweeping robot.

Phuc’s interest in science and technology is encouraged by teacher Mai Dinh Thinh.

Thinh supports Phuc in studying and researching and thanks to his instruction, Phuc’s love for science has only grown.

That’s not all, as Thinh also gives Phuc financial support to help him buy spare parts to make his creations out of.

Phuc’s family is not rich, but thanks to encouragement from family, friends and teachers, Phuc has made useful things.

One of them is a robot arm, which can support people with a disability or the elderly.

 

“Phuc has a great passion for science and technology, especially producing robots,” Thinh said.

Phuc’s products are useful and have practical applications, said Thinh.

“I hope Phuc’s interests and achievements will be good preparation for him to be strong along his scientific research path,” he said.

Tran Huu Cau, Phuc’s father, said when Phuc was small, whenever he got a new toy, he always tried to dismantle it and then put it back together.

Sometimes, from a remote-controlled car, Phuc remade it into a ship or a digger.

“Despite difficulties, we will create the best condition for Phuc to chase his dreams,” said Cau.

Phuc is scheduled to participate in a provincial scientific and technological competition for high school students this month with three products, including a smart robot arm, some solar-powered equipment and an automatic hand washing machine.

He made the latter decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phuc hopes to one day become a good computer programmer.  VNS

Disabled teenager creates robots that help disabled patients

Disabled teenager creates robots that help disabled patients

Suffering from polio that led to paralysis and scoliosis as a child, Tran Phan Thanh Hai, 18, was admitted to the HCM City University of Science without having to take the national high school exam.

HCM City hospital introduces a nurse robot to help patients

HCM City hospital introduces a nurse robot to help patients

Tam’s role as a nurse at the Eastern People Military Hospital in HCM City is crucial to the health and well being of patients.

 
 

.
A "farmer occupation group model" in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has helped farmers improve income and develop sustainable agricultural production.

A market which specialises in selling rural products is held in HCM City every Sunday morning to raise funds for charitable activities.

Hundreds of people are at risk living in deteriorated apartment buildings in Hanoi.

Vietnam confirms two new imported COVID-19 cases, total hits 331

A single coal mine in southern Poland accounted for 38% of all new infections on Sunday.

Jacob Roberts broke his leg falling into a 4m-deep well while running away from a dog.

Thousands of internal migrant workers from nearby provinces’ rural areas have come to Hanoi to earn livings by working tough jobs full of hardships.

The move comes amid protests against racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd's death.

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

Friday marked a milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has gone 50 days straight without a single case of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas by next year, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet.

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

Asia was the first to experience the virus, the first to exit lockdown, and now has new spikes.

The World Health Organization changes its guidance saying masks can help stop the spread of the virus.

Unrecognisable by its emptiness during lockdown, Paris rediscovers its raison d'être.

The Vatican's £160m ($200m) purchase of a London apartment block is under investigation.

