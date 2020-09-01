Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/09/2020 17:32:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021

01/09/2020    16:17 GMT+7

The Minister of Transport has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat international airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the Airport Corporation of Vietnam

Speaking at a recent meeting with contractors, transport minister Nguyen Van The said: “The project needs speeding up to ensure that it be ready by early 2021.”

In June the ministry assigned the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) to implement the project, along with the consortium of ACC Airport Construction Company Ltd., CIENC04 Joint Stock Company, and Civil Engineering Construction Joint Stock Company 647. 

According to CIPM, the runway upgrade project, which includes 13 bidding packages, has completed 41 per cent of its work. 

The runway is expected to be completed in November and will be tested for 45 days before opening in early 2021, as planned, according to CIPM.

CIPM has requested that the Government approve undisbursed capital of VND320 billion (US$13.8 million) for project implementation this year.

The said he would seek capital disbursement approval from the Government, and assured that “there would be no shortage of capital”.

The ordered the contractors to ensure that technology used in the new signal lighting systems at the upgraded runway is consistent with the other runway to ensure flight safety. 

“Because the number of flights has dropped significantly due to the pandemic, an early finish for the project could be done,” he said.

The transport chief also ordered the Southern Airports Authority to continue enhancing oversight of the renovation by ensuring security, safety, environmental sanitation, and fire prevention and safety.

The upgrade work began on the runway and four taxiways on June 30.

 

Tan Son Nhat airport has two parallel runways, 3.8km long and 45m wide each, designed to handle wide-bodied aircraft used for long-haul flights. During the upgrade, aircraft will take off and land on the other runway. 

The upgrade project costs more than VND2 trillion ($86.25 million) and is divided into two phases. The first phase upgrades one runway and four taxiways (over six months).

The second phase will include construction of other works for flight management, signal lights, reflective paint on runways and taxiways, and new drainage systems and ancillary works (over 14 months).

In a related issue, work to upgrade runway and taxiways also began in June at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport, according to the ministry.

The ministry has assigned the Vietnam Aviation Administration, Vietnam Airport Corporation, and Vietnam Flight Management Corporation to work closely with the contractors and the ministry to ensure safety and security during construction as well as the quality and progress of the project.

Since 2017 runways and taxiways at both Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai airports have shown cracks, subsidence and several broken concrete slabs due to overloading, the ministry said.

Flight operations would likely be disrupted if the current deterioration of the runway surface was not repaired or upgraded in time, it said.

The existing runway and taxiway systems of the two airports would not meet demand by 2025, when 44 million passengers are expected per year at Noi Bai airport and 50 million at Tan Son Nhat airport.

Last year, the two airports served 70.5 million passengers, accounting for 60.5 per cent of the country’s total passenger volume.  VNS

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

 
 

Other News

.
Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A bomb weighing 450 kilos was revealed while workers levelling a land plot in Dong Trieu Town, Quang Ninh Province.



A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also  home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.

11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams
11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The authorities of Da Nang City yesterday collected samples for Covid-19 tests for 11,000 students who are planning to attend the high school graduation exams on September 3-5. This task was scheduled to be completed within one day.

Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months
Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Seven students aged 13 to 16 in Hanoi have successfully turned corn cobs thrown away by farmers into products useful for cultivation and livestock.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 31
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 31
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

One more COVID-19 death and four new cases reported on Monday evening

Local people and grassroots health stations get support to fight COVID-19
Local people and grassroots health stations get support to fight COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Five years ago, all doors to the future suddenly slammed in Hoang Thi Quyen’s face when her husband, the breadwinner of the family, died in an electrocution accident at work.

Vietnam to collect quarantine fees from September 1
Vietnam to collect quarantine fees from September 1
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

People who enter Vietnam at isolation facilities from September 1 will have to pay quarantine fees, with medical examinations and treatment costs covered by the State, 

Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Prof Dang Dinh Ang, an outstanding teacher who made a great contribution to the development of Vietnam’s mathematics, passed away on August 29 at the age of 94.

Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Nguyen Tran Ngoc Thao, who scored first in B-exam group at the high-school finals, has been leading an independent life for the last three years.

Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It was a few days before the full moon day of the seventh lunar month (the day for wandering souls), but Thiec market in District 11, the largest votive market in HCM City, was very quiet.

Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Doctors have removed the casts from the legs of conjoined twins Hoang Truc Nhi and Hoang Dieu Nhi after a month and a half, therefore allowing them to prepare to take their very first steps in life.

Hanoi market porters struggle to survive COVID-19 outbreak
Hanoi market porters struggle to survive COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese porters at markets across Hanoi capital are struggling to earn a living due to the economic impact of the second wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport
Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A delay in land acquisition disbursement for the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai could affect its progress, experts have warned.

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

As many as 93,720 foreign labourers have been working in Vietnam as of August 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

National exams reveal poor English
National exams reveal poor English
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

English continued to be the subject which saw the lowest scores in the national final exams this year.

Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days. 

Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 infections to report on the whole of August 30, and this is the first of such day since July 25, keeping the national count of the pandemic at 1,040.

Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 