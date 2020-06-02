Russian pilot injured in a fall while paragliding in Yen Bai

A Russian pilot has been injured after falling into the cliff from the height of 20 metres when participating in the 2020 paragliding festival held in Mu Cang Chai District in the northwestern province of Yen Bai.

Speaking with Dantri/Dtinews on June 3, vice chairman of Mu Cang Chai District People's Committee, Luong Thi Xuyen, who is the festival's organiser, said that the pilot experienced slight injuries to his back after the accident on May 30 and was then transported to the Vietnam-Germany Hospital in Hanoi for treatment.

"The male pilot has lots of experience in paragliding and has participated in the activity in various locations in Vietnam," the organiser said. "After few seconds of taking off, his paraglider teetered and fell into the cliff. It turned out that he flew the paraglider the wrong way, leading to the unexpected fall.



The official said that the festival has been organised annually since 2013 and participants have received minor injuries in small accidents every year.



"We've always set up medical teams at the event but so far we haven't reported any big accidents," she said. "But we are going to be more selective on the participants."



Mu Cang Chai with stunning terraced rice fields is the most famous tourist spot in Yen Bai Province. The annual paragliding festival highlights the beautiful natural scenery.



This year, the paragliding festival is taking place on Saturdays and Sundays from May 30 to July 15. Dtinews

