19/08/2020 12:19:31 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours

19/08/2020    08:52 GMT+7

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Last night, one-hour downpours in HCM City's eastern area submerged many roads in the districts of Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, District 9. The roads of Linh Dong, Kha Van Can, To Ngoc Van, Nguyen Van Ba ​​were half a meter under water.

Many cars and motorbikes on To Ngoc Van and Linh Dong failed. Drivers had to park their vehicles along the road, wait for the water running down.

Until 11pm, many roads were still deeply flooded and traffic was paralyzed.

Some photos taken by VietNamNet on To Ngoc Van-Linh Dong streets:

Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
 
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối

Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối
Đường Sài Gòn ngập sâu, nước chảy xiết như suối

Heavy flooding made traffic paralyzed. Thousands of people could return home in the middle of the night, after the water ran out.

Tuan Kiet

