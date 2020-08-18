Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Last night, one-hour downpours in HCM City's eastern area submerged many roads in the districts of Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, District 9. The roads of Linh Dong, Kha Van Can, To Ngoc Van, Nguyen Van Ba ​​were half a meter under water.

Many cars and motorbikes on To Ngoc Van and Linh Dong failed. Drivers had to park their vehicles along the road, wait for the water running down.

Until 11pm, many roads were still deeply flooded and traffic was paralyzed.

Some photos taken by VietNamNet on To Ngoc Van-Linh Dong streets:





Heavy flooding made traffic paralyzed. Thousands of people could return home in the middle of the night, after the water ran out.

Tuan Kiet

