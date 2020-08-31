Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 16:02:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic

31/08/2020    15:00 GMT+7

It was a few days before the full moon day of the seventh lunar month but Thiec market in District 11 - the largest votive market in HCM City, was very quiet. 

Previously, the market was always packed with customers during the seventh lunar month (the month for wandering souls).

Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
Local traders said that this year’s Ram Thang Bay (full moon day of the seventh lunar month) was unusual because of impacts of Covid-19 pandemic. The number of buyers have dropped sharply.
Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
However, the market is still full of various votive products for the death, including the latest designs.
Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
The most popular products are votive villas, cars, tablets, gold bars, and clothes.
Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
Mrs. Nguyen Thi Lan, 65, said that every seventh lunar month, she went to this market to buy votive products to offer for her ancestors and wandering soul and this year is no exception.
Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
Votive products are abundant in size and prices, from a few tens of thousands to several hundred thousand dong.
Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
Some stores are still crowded but the sellers still complained that the sales was very low compared to previous years.
Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
Small traders come here to buy votive products for wholesales and sell them again for retail.
Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
Some people are hired to pack products.
Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
Chợ 'âm phủ' Sài Gòn đìu hiu, ế khách
 
 

Phong Anh

Votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’

Votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’

The once-bustling Hang Ma street in the centre of Hanoi has fallen quiet amid ‘ghost month’, the seventh month of the Lunar Calendar, as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online

In the age of the Internet, buyers can sit at home and use the phone or the computer, and votive products can easily be brought to their houses.

 
 

Other News

.
Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Doctors have removed the casts from the legs of conjoined twins Hoang Truc Nhi and Hoang Dieu Nhi after a month and a half, therefore allowing them to prepare to take their very first steps in life.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 31
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 31
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

 Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from US

Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

As many as 93,720 foreign labourers have been working in Vietnam as of August 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

National exams reveal poor English
National exams reveal poor English
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

English continued to be the subject which saw the lowest scores in the national final exams this year.

Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
Foreigners join Vietnamese in fighting Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is having a difficult time fully containing the spread of Covid-19 and there have been many community infections over the last few days. 

Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 infections to report on the whole of August 30, and this is the first of such day since July 25, keeping the national count of the pandemic at 1,040.

Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
Irish driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of Essex lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A 40-year-old Irish haulier pleaded guilty at Old Bailey Court on August 28 to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.

More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A total of 145 Vietnamese citizens in especially difficult circumstances in Eastern and Southern Africa together with 570 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) and Japan have been safely repatriated.

COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

Reflections on a revolution
Reflections on a revolution
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

At the age of 94, Le Duc Van is no longer at his best, with a hunched back and deteriorating health.

Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Over the years, many veterans from Nam Dinh Province have worked together to improve their economic standing and have created stable jobs for many rural workers.

COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

The Health Ministry announced on August 30 morning that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 infection over the past 12 hours, retaining the total number at 1,040, whilst the overall number of fully recovered patients rose to 677.

Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

N.T.H, 45, of District 2, HCM City was recently taken to HCM City Hospital of Dermato Venereology with bruises and swelling of her face due to stem cell injection in a local beauty salon.

Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
SOCIETYicon  30/08/2020 

Many hospitals around the world, including Vietnam's, give priority to removing kidney stones through the skin telescopically because of more dominant advantages compared to open surgeries.

A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The daily lives of local people largely returned to normal from 6:00 a.m. on August 28 following the lifting of the social distancing order in Hoi An city.

Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Thanks to advanced science and technology, Tong Huu Chau, an owner of a fish farm in HCM City’s District 12, has built a brand for his ornamental fish and his products have been exported to the US and EU.

Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The HCMC People’s Court sentenced a 36-year-old Colombian man, Martinez Lopez Samir, to 12 years in prison on August 26 for stealing more than US$47,000 from the Caravelle Hotel Saigon.

Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Despite horrific wartime injuries, one man in Phu My Commune, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Mo Cay Bac District, has become a shining example of helping others.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 