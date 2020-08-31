Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic

Local traders said that this year’s Ram Thang Bay (full moon day of the seventh lunar month) was unusual because of impacts of Covid-19 pandemic. The number of buyers have dropped sharply. However, the market is still full of various votive products for the death, including the latest designs. The most popular products are votive villas, cars, tablets, gold bars, and clothes.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Lan, 65, said that every seventh lunar month, she went to this market to buy votive products to offer for her ancestors and wandering soul and this year is no exception.