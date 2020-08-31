Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic

It was a few days before the full moon day of the seventh lunar month but Thiec market in District 11 - the largest votive market in HCM City, was very quiet.
Previously, the market was always packed with customers during the seventh lunar month (the month for wandering souls).
|Local traders said that this year’s Ram Thang Bay (full moon day of the seventh lunar month) was unusual because of impacts of Covid-19 pandemic. The number of buyers have dropped sharply.
|Votive products are abundant in size and prices, from a few tens of thousands to several hundred thousand dong.
Phong Anh
Votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’
The once-bustling Hang Ma street in the centre of Hanoi has fallen quiet amid ‘ghost month’, the seventh month of the Lunar Calendar, as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
In the age of the Internet, buyers can sit at home and use the phone or the computer, and votive products can easily be brought to their houses.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code