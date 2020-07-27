Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/07/2020 16:31:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious

28/07/2020    14:54 GMT+7

The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has analyzed and sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 virus gene on samples of newly-infected patients.

The recently-detected SAR-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam, possibly imported from foreign countries since the beginning of July, is different from the previous five strains and its source remains unknown, Vietnam Television quoted Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long as saying at a meeting on July 27.

 An isolation area in Danang General Hospital. Photo: Lam Ngoc

Acting Minister Long informed that the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology had analyzed and sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 virus gene on samples of newly-infected patients.

The Ministry of Health has closely monitored the evolution of Covid-19 in the resort city of Danang. Besides practicing social distancing citywide from July 26, the Ministry of Health and the city agreed to isolate General Hospital, Obstetrics C Hospital, the Rehabilitation Hospital that pose high risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The ministry has recommended that those who have been to Danang since July 1 make medical declarations, self-quanrantine at home and inform relevant authorities of their travel history.

Regarding medical treatment, Long said that Hue Central Hospital would be mobilized for treating Covid-19 patients if necessary.

 

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam emphasized that the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic is not only Danang city’s responsibility but of all other localities across the country. In particular, health facilities must strictly enforce regulations on protection and segregation of patients for medical examination, including private clinics.

Besides, the deputy PM asked the Ministry of Health to strengthen training and testing of different test kits manufactured by Vietnam.

Dam also asked the Ministry of Public Security to check all foreigners and priority will be given to testing for antibodies on these people.

At the meeting, experts said that Danang Hospital transferred 1,700 serum samples of the hospital’s medical staff for testing by a new made-in-Vietnam test kit on the Elisa system (method testing on the system of machines and equipment available at health facilities at the district level).

It is expected that on July 27, two thousand samples would be collected from Danang Obstetrics C Hospital and Danang Rehabilitation Hospital. The results of about 4,000 laboratory samples of Danang's health workers will be announced on July 28. In addition, the health sector will collect 10,000 blood samples from the community for testing. Hanoitimes

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.

VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has spared no efforts to protect its citizens in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in many countries and territories to ensure the best health conditions for Vietnamese people.

Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

When he was growing up, Le Hieu Hien had one dream in life, to become an army officer.

Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Hundreds of border guards, in addition to eight mobile teams, have been placed on duty around the clock to monitor 74 border checkpoints across major border routes in an effort to prevent future illegal border crossings.

10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.

Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
Da Nang to apply social distancing in six districts from July 28
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded an additional 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Da Nang Hospital on July 27 evening, raising the country’s total infections to 431, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
Retired soldier gets rich from macadamia trees
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Veteran Pham Huu Duong is busy all day in the garden to look after 8ha of crops that are bringing high profits to his family as well as creating jobs for dozens of locals.

Nations with more in common than people realise
Nations with more in common than people realise
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A top US Marine based in Hanoi says he believes Vietnam and the US have a lot more in common these days than they ever had different.

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on July 27 handed down five death sentences and four terms of life imprisonment to defendants involved in a major drug ring led by Van Kinh Duong.

Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
Da Nang falls quiet on first night of latest social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

The first night since the implementation of a new social distancing order has seen restaurants close and streets left deserted throughout Da Nang, with images across the city showing the impact of new COVID-19 cases being detected.

12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
12 more people suspected of having covid-19 in Danang
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Danang has recorded 12 new suspected cases of Covid-19 infection, according to acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam
Chinese students in Australia targeted in virtual kidnapping scam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Students in Australia are coerced into faking their own kidnappings in the extortion scheme.

Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea
Coronavirus: Swimming defector was not infected, says S Korea
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The suspected patient crawled through a drain then swam to North Korea, the South says.

Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province
Hanoi shakes after strong earthquake hits Son La Province
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Tall buildings in Hanoi shook as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Son La Province at around 12.14pm local time on Monday.

Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

The Government has issued e-visa to citizens from 80 countries since July 1 this year, according to its latest Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP.

Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  27/07/2020 

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 