School reopening times vary among provinces, cities

Many provinces and cities, particularly those at high risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, will continue to keep schools closed, while others have not decided on a date to reopen schools.

Students at a primary school in HCM City’s District 12. The city has not officially decided on a date to reopen its schools. — VNS Photo Gia Loc

The closure of schools in the northern province of Ha Nam will last until May 3. School leaders and teachers have been told to guide students study at their home and to assign exercises.

The province's Department of Education and Training is also expected to co-operate with television and radio to broadcast lessons, especially literature, maths and English, for ninth and 12th graders.

The north-eastern coastal province of Quang Ninh will continue school closure until April 30, while the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap will keep schools closed until May 2.

Ninth and 12th graders in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau will go back to school on April 20. The other grades will continue to stay at home until the Department of Education and Training has a new announcement.

Schools are expected to divide ninth and 12th students into small groups to teach. Social distancing should be carried out when parents pick up their children at schools.

Schools should spray and disinfect their facilities to ensure safety for their students.

Hanoi and Da Nang are included on the lists of high-risk cities for COVID-19. They are expected to extend social distancing until April 22 or 30 or even longer, depending on specific conditions.

They have closed schools from April 16 and will announce the time to open schools later.

In HCM City, which is also on the list of high-risk cities, the time for reopening schools has not been decided.

Speaking at an online meeting on prevention and control of COVID-19 held on April 15, Le Thanh Liem, standing vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, instructed the Department of Education and Training to extend the school closure. In a previous announcement, school closure was slated to end on April 19. — VNS

